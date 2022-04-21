ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bucks’ Khris Middleton will miss the rest of the Bulls’ series

By Larry Hawley
 2 days ago

CHICAGO – It looks like the Bulls’ opponent in their first round NBA Playoffs series will have to play without their key contributors the rest of the way.

Per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski , Bucks small forward Khris Middleton is expected to miss the rest of the series due to an MCL sprain in his left knee. While the team has yet to confirm the amount of time missed, Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer said that the small forward did sprain his MCL and would have an MRI on Thursday.

Middleton is expected to be out for two weeks.

This comes after the Bulls knocked off the defending NBA champions in Game 2 of the series 114-110 as DeMar DeRozan scored a playoff career-high of 41 points. That tied the series at a game apiece.

Middleton played 33 minutes against the Bulls in Game 2 on Wednesday night, shooting 6-of-11 from the field with 18 points, eight assists, and five rebounds but also had four turnovers. This came after he saw 39 minutes of action in Game 1 where he shot just 4-of-11 from the field for 11 points with seven turnovers.

A ten-year NBA veteran, with all but one of those spent with the Bucks, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 66 regular season games in 2021-2022.

He was the team’s second-leading scorer this season sitting only behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, so his loss is a big one as Milwaukee looks to repeat as league champions.

Tied at one, the series now shifts to Chicago for Game 3, which will be played on Friday at 7:30 PM, and Game 4 on Sunday at Noon. Game 5, which is now necessary after the Bulls’ win, will be played on Wednesday at either 6:30 PM, 7:30 PM, or 8:30 PM.

