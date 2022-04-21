ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Delta Air Lines pilots picket outside MSP airport to protest overscheduling

fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta pilots were sharing their concerns about overscheduling at...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Uses Dynamic Seat Plans: What That Means For You

Delta Air Lines has been using an advanced seat mapping algorithm since 2019 to maximize efficiency in flight bookings. Airlines use complex algorithms and artificial intelligence for a wide range of applications, from deciding ticket prices to flight planning. However, it is unusual for carriers to use it (or admit to using it) to pre-plan seating arrangements on individual flights. Let’s take a closer look at how Delta has been using algorithms to do just that.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

In Pictures: American Airlines' Final McDonnell Douglas MD-80 Flight

Having been the workhorse of the American Airlines fleet for 36 years, on September 4, 2019, American Airlines bid farewell to the MD-80, a plane that revolutionized short-haul travel. American's final MD-80 revenue flight, AA80, departed Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) at 09:00 for a two-and-a-half-hour flight to O'Hare International Airport (ORD).
FORT WORTH, TX
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Msp#Protest#Picket
Long Beach Tribune

Young Black man was kicked off the plane after refusing to remove ‘anti-Biden’ sweater allegedly violating the airline traveling policies, lawsuit

With the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people stopped traveling and airlines have been heavily hit by the pandemic losing millions of dollars each day. Once the restrictions loosened and people started traveling again, airlines had to adapt and implement strict pandemic measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during flights.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

'I’m not going back in the air': Moment shaken-up JetBlue passengers plead with crew to let them off the plane after several aborted landings due to bad weather and then being diverted to Newark

Terrified JetBlue passengers on a storm-tossed JFK-bound flight were caught on video pleading with crew members to let them off the plane after it touched down in Newark following several aborted attempts to land at the New York City airport. 'I’m not going back in the air,' one passenger can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketRealist

Airlines Are Cancelling Thousands Of Flights and Travelers Have Theories

Flights being canceled are a normal occurrence for the travel industry. However, the number of flights being canceled currently is causing some to be concerned. It can be assumed that many airlines are overwhelmed with the number of people traveling and how that number continues to climb as it gets warmer outside. But between airlines experiencing technical issues, and pilots going on strike, the travel industry has a problem on its hands.
The Associated Press

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday’s scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Many flights canceled at Amsterdam's airport due to strike

Dozens of flights were canceled or delayed Saturday at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport as a group of KLM baggage handlers went on strike on one of the busiest days of the year at the major aviation hub to protest working conditions and staff shortages.The strike by KLM baggage handlers coincided with the first day of school holidays and families flying on holiday for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were lifted in many countries.KLM said in a statement that the strike “has far-reaching consequences for our customers and other colleagues at this busy time.” The carrier said it was in talks with the striking staff.Schiphol warned on its website of delays and cancelations and advised passengers to contact their airline for flight information.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Qantas flight attendants forced to make ‘blanket forts’ among passengers to sleep

Qantas cabin crew say they are being forced to construct “blanket forts” at the back of plane cabins in order to get some sleep on some aircraft.The airline’s A330 planes are not equipped with the usual staff rest compartments for long-haul flights, meaning crew routinely have to curl up on rows of passenger seats - with some questioning the safety of the arrangement.Anonymous Qantas employees shared pictures of airline blankets draped over seats at the back of the cabin with Australia’s9News, with one saying of their employer: “I feel like they hate us, I feel that they don’t understand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelNoire

Son Opts To Miss Family Vacation For $2,000 Flight Voucher From Delta Air Lines

Stanley Yelnats was going on a vacation with his family when he was asked to skip his Delta Air Lines flight because they’d over-booked. Yelnats didn’t think twice. When the airline asked if anyone wanted to be bumped to another flight for $100, no one moved. They then offered $2,000, at that point, Kent Schietinger— known as Stanley Yelnats on TikTok— got up and volunteered himself to skip flight.
KEY WEST, FL
ZDNet

Delta Air Lines just insulted customers. Then it insulted employees

I sense a little rejoicing among airline executives. Off with the masks and onto the planes. And into our coffers comes money. Despite the fact that the mask mandate was struck down by a highly intellectual judge, many feel this is the right time to gingerly re-enter the world of what used to be called normal.
INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

These Airlines No Longer Require Masks Worn Aboard Their Airplanes

As the result of a federal judge ruling that the federal mask mandate for modes of public transportation in the United States was unlawful — citing that it exceeded the authority of health officials in the United States during the current 2019 Novel coronavirus pandemic — earlier today, Monday, April 18, 2022, official announcements have been issued from several airlines which inform that masks are no longer required to be worn by passengers and members of flight crews while aboard their airplanes.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Trip Review: Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 In First Class

I decided no time like the present for reasons I’ll explain to review the Alaska Airlines' 737 MAX experience as Alaska Airlines’ MAX experience is the future here now. Therefore, I easily rescheduled a recent flight out of Seattle to the Bay Area to a flight having a 737 MAX airframe.
ALASKA STATE

