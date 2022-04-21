ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta woman loses $15,000 in bank fraud scam

appenmedia.com
 2 days ago

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman had $15,000 stolen from her bank accounts after a scammer contacted her April 8. The woman received a text asking whether she had authorized...

www.appenmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
MyChesCo

$102 Million in Refunds Available for Consumers Harmed by Fake Government Website Scams

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission’s recent trial win against On Point Global has made $102 million in refunds available to consumers who were harmed by a wide-ranging scheme that led them to pay money or hand over personal information to fake government websites. Consumers who were harmed must apply for redress payments by July 5, 2022.Consumers who were deceived by a wide-ranging scheme into handing over money or personal information in exchange for bogus advice on how to apply for government benefits can apply for redress payments as a result of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit, but must do so by July 5, 2022.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alpharetta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Alpharetta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WVNews

Why This Couple Uses 6 Bank Accounts, And You Should Too

Even before a global pandemic upended people's lives and finances, only about one third of Americans were actually financially independent. And the number drops precipitously when you take into account families with children and people under the age of 50. But Courtney and Ryan Luke are shaking up the financial...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Fraud#Smartphone App#Bank Accounts#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Motley Fool

3 Reasons the IRS May Ask You to Repay Your Stimulus Money

Not everyone got the correct amount of stimulus money, and if you received more than you should've, the IRS may want it back. The IRS will send you a letter if it determines you need to repay stimulus money you received. The most likely reasons are mistakenly claiming a Recovery...
PERSONAL FINANCE
wdhn.com

13-year-old involved in police chase driving a stolen vehicle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A 13-year-old is in custody after being involved in a police chase with a stolen vehicle. Saturday afternoon Dothan police received a call from a citizen about an individual that was speeding, swerving, and driving erratically. A patrol officer was able to locate the vehicle...
DOTHAN, AL
11Alive

Newton County deputies warning residents not to approach their cars if counterfeit money spotted under wipers

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County deputies are warning people not to immediately approach their cars if they see money randomly placed underneath their windshield wipers. In a social media post Saturday, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said they have received several reports of residents finding counterfeit money under the wipers on their vehicles parked in the driveway.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Thief busts through glass door, robs Floyd County gas station with ‘acrobat’ stunt

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Floyd County are searching for an “acrobat” they say robbed a convenience store over the weekend. Surveillance video released by the police department on Wednesday shows a man shatter the glass door before running through it and grabbing lottery tickets. He then hops up on the counter to try and take the cash register, but struggles to keep everything in his hands.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy