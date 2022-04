LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - After a century-and-a-half as a beacon in Kershaw County, a small church in Lugoff soaked in Black history, is being recognized as a historical site. On Saturday, April 30, at 3 p.m., a historical marker will be placed on the grounds where Ephesus Methodist Church was located until merging with Smyrna Methodist Church and becoming Unity United Church in 1998. The historical site is now home to Unity United Church’s Family Life Center.

LUGOFF, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO