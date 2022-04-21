ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Crews brace for strong winds, explosive fire growth in West

By FELICIA FONSECA
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPOZS_0fGSxuyh00

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters fanned out across blackened landscape in Arizona’s high country, digging into the ground to put out smoldering tree stumps and roots as helicopters buzzed overhead with buckets of water to drop on a massive blaze.

The work has been tedious and steady — all with the recognition that already strong winds will become stronger Friday and a shift over the weekend could turn the blaze back toward a mountainous tourist town.

5 being treated following explosion in Montrose

The 32-square-mile (83-square kilometer) blaze outside Flagstaff is one of a half-dozen major wildfires that have raced across Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado over the past week. Forecasters have warned that above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation combined with spring winds have elevated the chances for more catastrophic fires.

Red flag warnings of critical fire conditions were issued Thursday for much of northern Arizona and large portions of New Mexico as state and federal officials scrambled to get more crews on the front lines.

With expected wind conditions, “it will prove challenging to put in those containment lines to stop fire growth,” said Jerolyn Byrne, a spokesperson for the team working the Flagstaff-area fire. “We’ll see some growth on the fire.”

Police investigating shooting in Grand Junction

Neither officials nor residents have been able to fully survey the damage near Flagstaff, as crews on Thursday were busy wrestling a spot fire and trying to keep the flames from running up the mountainside. If that were to happen, it would mean a much bigger fire with long-term consequences such as erosion and flooding.

Still, spirits were lifted Thursday as helicopters for the first time were able to start dropping water on the flames.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated because of wildfires burning in the Southwest. Popular lakes and national monuments have been closed in Arizona — some because fire has moved directly over them. Local and federal land managers also have been imposing burn bans and fire restrictions on public lands.

Wildfire has become a year-round threat in the West given changing conditions that include earlier snowmelt and rain coming later in the fall, scientist have said. The problems are exacerbated by decades of fire suppression and poor forest management along with a more than 20-year megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.

Residents around Flagstaff questioned how a small blaze reported northeast of the college town Sunday afternoon ballooned to more than 30 square miles (77 square kilometers) in a matter of days. Matt McGrath, a district ranger on the Coconino National Forest, said firefighters had corralled the wildfire Sunday and didn’t see any smoke or active flames when they checked on it again Monday.

By Tuesday, the wind was firmly in control. Flames emerged and jumped the containment line.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Smoldering stumps dotted the area where the fire was believed to have started.

In neighboring New Mexico, crews were battling several fires, including two that had forced a small number of evacuations and one that was threatening natural gas and telecommunication lines.

The fire danger also remained high in southern Colorado, where a wildfire destroyed an unknown number of homes on Wednesday in Monte Vista, a community of about 4,150 people surrounded by farm fields. Despite strong winds, firefighters stopped the fire from spreading by the evening but hot spots remained.

Officials there said they were still assessing the damage Thursday but noted that six families had been displaced by the fire.

About 25 structures have been lost in the Flagstaff-area fire. Coconino County officials late Wednesday pointed residents to a system where they could seek help with food, temporary housing and other needs. Some 765 homes were evacuated.

Rocky Opliger, the incident commander on a wildfire that has burned about 3 square miles (7 square kilometers) and forced evacuations south of Prescott, Arizona, said the conditions are some of the worst he’s seen in nearly five decades of fighting wildland fires.

“This is very early to have this kind of fire behavior,” he said. “Right now we are on the whims of weather.”

____

Associated Press writers Paul Davenport in Phoenix, Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, and Colleen Slevin in Denver contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Government
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Mcgrath
K2 Radio

128 MPH Wind Recorded in Wyoming, Local Wind Warning Record Set

The Riverton office of the National Weather Service is reporting a 128 mile-per-hour- wind gust earlier this week west of Clark, Wyoming. The agency says that gust was recorded on Monday:. Just for comparison, the National Weather Service defines winds of 74 miles per hour as "hurricane force." Meanwhile, the...
CLARK, WY
OutThere Colorado

Unmanned aircraft sparks wildfire during crash "at high rate of speed" in Colorado

Officials have determined the cause of the Table Mountain Fire, which burned 52 acres near Longmont on Wednesday, forcing evacuations amid dangerous weather conditions. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the short-lived Colorado blaze was sparked when researchers associated with the UC Boulder Aerospace Engineering Department crashed an unmanned aircraft into the ground at a high rate of speed. Upon collision, the aircraft's lithium ion battery ignited. The crew attempted to stop the fire with an on-site fire extinguisher, but were unsuccessful given the strong winds.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Fire Suppression#Ap
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Evacuation orders lifted for a fire burning south of Florissant in the area of Colorado Mountain Estates

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire started in Teller County on Friday south of Florissant, called the Bullion Fire. Evacuations for the Colorado Mountain Estates subdivision were issued soon after 5 p.m. At about 6:10 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced the fire was about five acres and evacuations were still underway in the area of Bullion Circle.
FLORISSANT, CO
CBS Denver

I-70 Reopened After Hours-Long Closure In Both Directions At Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Safety concerns forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close a section of Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon. The closure was lifted hours later just after midnight. #I70 eastbound: Roadway reopened to traffic at Exit 176 – Vail. https://t.co/vKlSpQvTfy — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 24, 2022 The closure started for eastbound drivers at the Vail exit, while it started at Copper Mountain for westbound drivers. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Images from a CDOT camera at Vail Pass show drivers outside of their vehicles, standing on a snow-covered roadway, waiting for it to reopen. As of 6 p.m., the...
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
KKTV

Summons written following human-caused fire that threatened hundreds of homes in Colorado Springs on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were responding to a grass fire in Colorado Springs on Friday on the north side of the city. The cause of the fire was originally ruled a “welding” incident and was updated to “illegal hot work during a burn restriction.” No permit was obtained for the welding work and proper hot work precautions were not followed, according to officials.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Smoke Plume From ‘Sandy Creek Fire’ Burning Near Lamar Is So Big It Shows Up On Radar

LAMAR, Colo. (CBS4)– A grassland fire, dubbed the Sandy Creek Fire, burning near Lamar in southeast Colorado is so big, the smoke plume is showing up on radar. The towns of Chivington and Brandon received evacuation notices at 3:41 p.m. (credit: Whitney Gonzales) The smoke plume extends nearly 80 miles toward Burlington. It’s burning 10 miles northeast of Lamar near the border of Kiowa and Prowers counties. The fire measures 2,000 acres and was 80% contained as of 9 p.m. Friday. (credit: Whitney Gonzales) First Alert Weather Meteorologists Dave Aguilera and Chris Spears tweeted about the phenomenon of the smoke plume showing up on radar. Spears...
LAMAR, CO
KREX

KREX

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy