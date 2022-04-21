ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

12 Best New Cookbooks to Gift This Mother’s Day

By Layla Khoury-Hanold
Food Network
 3 days ago

Spring is a fruitful time that’s ripe for blossoming, and this season’s crop of new cookbooks offers an especially beautiful bouquet. Whether your mom loves to bake, lives for building a better cheese board, or is ready for someone else to think about dinner, there’s a cookbook worth gifting every type...

www.foodnetwork.com

Food Network

The Best Store-Bought Ranch, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

If we were to ask you what the most popular salad dressing in America is, we’re 99.9% sure your answer would be ranch. The zesty condiment has skyrocketed in popularity and has gained a reputation for its delicious versatility in the kitchen. While you can use it to dress up salads and as a topping for a slice of pizza, ranch dressing can also be used in more creative ways. Not only does it make a yummy marinade for chicken wings, but it also works really well as a crunchy coating for corn on the cob! You can even use it as an ingredient to boost the flavor of a number of baked and fried dishes, like these irresistible Mac and Cheese Balls from Food Network Kitchen. In short, ranch dressing is always a pantry (or refrigerator) must-have, but with so many versions out there, it could be difficult to choose which one is right for you and your tastebuds. For our latest taste test, we sampled 20 bottles of pre-made ranch and creamy ranch dressings, plus a few vegan and dairy-free options. Here are our findings!
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
