Bullitt County, KY

Attorney: Video contradicts official account of Ky. shooting

By Associated Press, WDRB-TV
 3 days ago

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Body camera video that shows a Kentucky deputy fatally shooting a man fleeing in a vehicle contradicts the official account of what happened, a lawyer who filed a wrongful death suit said.

Moments before the shooting in January 2021, Bullitt County deputies found Eric Kessler, 20, asleep or passed out in the driver’s seat of his vehicle and used a baton and flashlight to break a window and awaken him, according to the video obtained by WDRB-TV. Kessler appeared confused and backed into a police cruiser behind him and then tried to flee, the station reported Tuesday.

Attorneys representing deputies in a civil suit have said Kessler “accelerated (his vehicle) straight towards a deputy” and “amidst the chaos, he was fatally shot.”

Attorney Zack McKee, who filed the wrongful death suit last year against the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office and deputies involved in the shooting, said body camera footage shows something different.

“No deputy is in Eric’s direct path as they are behind him,” attorney Zack McKee said in the suit. ”… Eric was not driving at Deputy Hibbs or anyone else. (He) was attempting to avoid the deputies and any civilian and their vehicles by simply going around them, not at them.”

Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting and plan to present the case soon to a Bullitt County grand jury, agency spokesperson Paul Blanton said.

At the time of the incident, state police said the sheriff’s office had received a report of a vehicle parked in the middle of a road with the driver inside and that as deputies tried to get the driver to leave the vehicle, he took off, striking a deputy’s cruiser and nearly hitting deputies on foot. One of the deputies then shot the motorist, the statement said.

Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar said deputy Nicholas Hibbs, who fired the shots, is still employed by the agency, but declined to comment on the shooting, citing pending litigation. He said it would be inappropriate for the deputy to comment while an investigation is ongoing.

Video shows the deputies who responded to the call shining flashlights on Kessler and yelling for him to put the car in park. Although Kessler initially nods, he puts the car into reverse and hits a deputy’s cruiser behind him before driving forward and around another deputy’s vehicle, the videos show.

As Kessler drove away, Hibbs shot from behind the vehicle and hit Kessler in the back of the head and the spine, killing him, WDRB reported. No other deputies fired shots.

Hibbs has said he believed another deputy was standing near the vehicle and was in danger, according to filings in the lawsuit.

“The vehicle passed me and continued in the direction where I believed Deputy (Terry) Compton was standing near his vehicle,” he wrote in an incident report. “At this time I fired my weapon an unknown amount of times through the back windshield of the suspect vehicle in fear of Deputy Compton’s safety.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Community Policy