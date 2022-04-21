ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Pitcher Beau Brieske moving his way from Toledo to MLB debut in Detroit

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
 3 days ago

Colorado State University-Pueblo has never produced a Major League Baseball player.

Until now.

Beau Brieske, who started this season with the Toledo Mud Hens, is on his way to make history on Saturday as he becomes the first player from CSU-Pueblo to compete at the major league level. On Thursday, Tigers manager AJ Hinch named Brieske as Detroit’s starter for Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

Brieske, 24, has transcended through the minor league system to an early season call-up for Detroit. Nineteen former CSU-Pueblo players have heard their names called in the MLB Draft, but Brieske will be the first to reach the majors.

“I think it’s cool because one, it’s a path that no one has really took from there,” Brieske said on Wednesday before the announcement of his call-up. “And I think it’ll give guys an idea, the next generations of kids, to know that you don’t really have to go to a big-time school to continue to play and to continue to chase your dreams or do whatever you want to do with your career. So I think there’s a path for everyone and no one’s path is the same.”

Baseball Hall of Fame relief pitcher Goose Gossage enrolled at CSU-Pueblo, but never played for the ThunderWolves baseball team there.

Former CSU-Pueblo baseball coach Eddie Williams was underwhelmed the first time he saw Brieske pitch. Then, pitching for Glendale College (Arizona), Brieske’s velocity wasn’t eye-grabbing. Williams recalled Brieske’s pitching strengths, but it wasn’t until after conversations with the Glendale coach and Brieske’s former teammates that Williams recruited him.

Brieske’s velocity saw an uptick the offseason before his first season at CSU-Pueblo, an NCAA Division II school. The increase allowed him to trust his pitches. Brieske steered away from pitching to contact to utilizing his swing and miss pitches.

“By the time he got on campus in the fall, he was leaps and bounds above anything that I saw at that [junior college] all-star game for sure,” Williams said.

“The whole time he was in Pueblo and throwing for us, he was something else.”

Brieske had to learn the balance between relying too heavily on strikeouts and pitching to contact. He had 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings and allowed an average of 11.2 hits per nine innings. He finished his lone season at CSU-Pueblo with 116 strikeouts across 79⅔ innings.

It was on the mound against the then No. 1 team in the country, Colorado Mesa University, Brieske realized he had the ability to continue to pitch at the next level.

In front of MLB scouts, Brieske saw his fastball touch 95 mph.

“That was a huge goal, to try to get up to that point,” he said. “And then once I did it, I guess I was a little relieved knowing that I could do it, but it was mostly just continue to want to strive for more,” he said of reaching 95 mph. “Cause I only did it once that year and it was that game. So it was like, I know I can do it, but I know that there’s more in there.”

That game confirmed his potential to former Williams, who recalled Brieske working all three pitches against a No. 1 opponent.

It wasn’t just Brieske’s pitching performance that stood out to Williams, but his locked-in mentality on the mound.

Brieske hit a batter with a breaking ball. As the batter stared him down, Brieske didn’t shy away from glaring back, Williams said.

“At that moment, I was like, ‘OK, this kid’s, he’s going to make it, [because] he’s not going to back down to anybody,” Williams said. “The moment’s not too big for him.”

Tigers area scout Joey Lothrop, whose coverage includes Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado, watched Brieske pitch live once against New Mexico Highlands in Las Vegas, N.M.

Brieske struck out eight batters across seven innings and set the school’s program record for most strikeouts in a season with 104. He worked “ugly” swing and misses with his changeup as left-handed and right-handed batters struggled to make contact with his breaking ball.

Lothrop walked away impressed.

“At that level, we don’t see a ton of quality changeups from guys. It tends to be a pitch that’s developed later on, but for him, he had it working really well that day. And then pumping strikes with the fastball as well,” Lothrop said. “You have a good athlete with strikes that can get swings and miss like that. He was an exciting one and one I wanted to keep in touch with as we got closer with the draft.”

The Tigers later selected Brieske in the 27th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, with a $75,000 signing bonus, the fifth-highest bonus in that round.

Between High-A West Michigan and Double-A Erie in 2021, he posted a 9-4 record with a 3.12 earned-run average. Brieske struck out 116 batters across 106⅔ innings with 23 walks.

His 2021 performance earned him Tigers minor league pitcher of the year.

“If you can get in front of hitters and attack them like he does, and then have a put away pitch, like his change up and then the developing breaking balls, you can really do something with that,” Lothrop said.

Brieske was still working as a two-way player when Williams was scouting him out of Glendale. At Perry High School (Ariz.) and Glendale, Brieske split his time in the outfield and on the mound.

Perry’s infield was crowded with Arizona State commits and a first baseman drafted by the Washington Nationals. Playing in front of Division I commits, Brieske learned how to trust his defense.

He finished with a 2.60 ERA over 32⅓ innings pitched and 39 punch outs.

“He showed us in every facet of the game that he just competed. No matter what we did, even if we decided to play pickup basketball one day, he just wanted to win,” his high school coach, Damien Tippett, said.

“He was a good teammate, but he had that competitiveness, that drive, that doesn’t surprise me that he’s ascended as far as he has with the Tigers.”

Entering his first year at CSU-Pueblo, Brieske focused on pitching full-time. He showed flashes of what he could do on the mound in high school and at Glendale, but the ability to hone in on pitching helped him develop into a starter.

“He [has] an incredibly athletic delivery,” Lothrop said. “Still does have that, gets into his lower half really well. He could tell he generates a lot of arm speed from that as well, and it’s good taking chances on athletes like that. To have an athletic guy like that, that can also throw strikes, is a bit of a rare combination at times in this level of baseball.”

Brieske’s athleticism is something that he takes pride in. He hopes to win a Gold Glove in the major leagues. One of Brieske’s favorite pitchers, Zack Greinke, who played for his favorite team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, has won six Gold Gloves.

“It’s definitely a little goal that I have for myself, is to be as good of a fielding pitcher as possible,” Brieske said. “It completely changes the way that the offense is going to approach it. If you’re a guy that can’t field a bunt or can’t field their position, then you can get exposed.”

Brieske’s success in the minor league season is documented by his rise in prospect status. He’s risen from the 802nd overall pick to the No. 19 prospect in Detroit’s system, according to Baseball America.

FanGraphs, an online service that provides baseball statistics, projects him as a potential No. 4 or No. 5 starter.

“To see Beau being able to just live that dream a little bit, and we all know how hard he works, and how fantastic of a kid he is, and the great family he comes from, it’s a good story,” Tippett said. “It’s good to see.”

Toledo, OH
