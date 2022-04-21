ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Faykosh new Eastwood boys basketball head coach

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbIa6_0fGSx7Fh00

Eastwood High School has elevated Jason Faykosh from his junior varsity position this past season to the Eagles' next varsity boys basketball head coach.

Faykosh, 31, succeeds his former coach, Todd Henline, who retired recently after his second stint as Eastwood head coach. His final season was arguably the best in program history.

The Eagles finished 22-4 overall, won the Northern Buckeye Conference championship with a 13-1 mark, and advanced to the Division III regionals semifinals before falling 61-56 to eventual state runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf.

“This is home for me and where I want to be,” Faykosh said. “I would be happy to be the head coach anywhere, but being here at Eastwood is extra special for me. It's the school and community I want to be involved with.”

Faykosh, a 2009 Eastwood graduate, was a senior point guard on Henline's 20-3, 14-0 Suburban Lakes League title team in 2008-09.

He played three seasons on the Eagles' varsity, then played four seasons at Ohio Northern University, where he was a team captain as a senior in 2012-13.

“We are excited for coach Faykosh to start his coaching duties with us,” Eastwood athletic director Jeff Hill said, “and excited that we had the opportunity to hire a coach who is an Eastwood graduate, and exhibits the character and culture that Eastwood athletics is known for.”

After earning his education degree at ONU, Faykosh began teaching and coaching.

Currently a physical education teacher at Bowling Green Middle School, Faykosh began his coaching career as Eastwood's eighth-grade coach for three seasons, then spent four years as the JV coach at Bowling Green High School. He returned to the Eastwood staff this past season, and is cautiously optimistic about next season.

“We lose six of our top seven players [to graduation],” Faykosh said of his prospects for the 2022-23 season. “That senior class was a great class. They had a lot of success and played with each other all the way through.

“We did lose a lot, but I feel we have a lot coming back as well. We'll have Case Boos returning, and I expect a lot out of him. And, we have other guys who fought for minutes on the varsity this past season, and they will take a step forward next year. I think we will be competitive and compete for the league title.”

Henline, a 1987 Eastwood grad and former Eagles player, posted a 183-81 overall record in his 11 total seasons as head coach there. That was part of his 32-year coaching career at his alma mater. His team's shared two Suburban Lakes League titles (2009 and 2010), shared two NBC crowns (2012 and 2018), and won an outright NBC championship in his final season.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ohio State basketball loses transfer for not offering a car

The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Reportedly Returning For 7th Season

Ohio State’s backcourt won’t have to worry about a lack of experience next season. On Friday, it was announced that Seth Towns is returning to the Buckeyes for his seventh season of college basketball. Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch was first to report that Towns is returning...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Zach Edey reveals decision for Purdue's 2022-23 season

Purdue basketball received some great news Friday for the 2022-23 season. Zach Edey – the starting center this past season – revealed on Twitter that he will be returning for his third year with the program. “Definitely ready to get to work again,” Edey wrote in his note. “See you in Mackey.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Bowling Green, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Bowling Green, OH
Education
Bowling Green, OH
Basketball
City
Bowling Green, OH
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
Sandusky Register

Decline in umpire numbers leads to local cancellation

The nationwide trend of a decline in high school sports officials hit close to home Friday. Vermilion High School's varsity and JV baseball games scheduled at Sports Force Parks, technically road games for the Sailors against Ontario, were canceled due to an inability to find umpires to work the games.
VERMILION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Ohio Northern University#Athletics#Coaching#Highschoolsports#Eastwood High School#Eagles#Division Iii#Lakes League#Onu
Portsmouth Times

OHSAA finalizes spring state tourney venues

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the venues for the track and field state tournament and the lacrosse state championships, which complete the slate of locations for the upcoming spring state tournaments. The track and field state tournament will return to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Delaware Gazette

Liberty girls, Orange boys win Freedom Relays

Olentangy Liberty picked up top honors on the girls’ side and Olentangy Orange’s boys won to highlight the Freedom Relays hosted by Olentangy Liberty Friday night in Powell. The Patriot girls, who collected 89 points, picked up a win in the field and three more on the track....
ORANGE, OH
Lima News

Allen East’s Winner to wrestle at University of Toledo

HARROD – Alek Winner has enjoyed success as a wrestler at Allen East and now the senior Mustang is looking to grow even more at the next level after signing his letter of intent Friday to wrestle at the University of Toledo. Winner was a state qualifier his junior...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy