Faykosh new Eastwood boys basketball head coach

Eastwood High School has elevated Jason Faykosh from his junior varsity position this past season to the Eagles' next varsity boys basketball head coach.

Faykosh, 31, succeeds his former coach, Todd Henline, who retired recently after his second stint as Eastwood head coach. His final season was arguably the best in program history.

The Eagles finished 22-4 overall, won the Northern Buckeye Conference championship with a 13-1 mark, and advanced to the Division III regionals semifinals before falling 61-56 to eventual state runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf.

“This is home for me and where I want to be,” Faykosh said. “I would be happy to be the head coach anywhere, but being here at Eastwood is extra special for me. It's the school and community I want to be involved with.”

Faykosh, a 2009 Eastwood graduate, was a senior point guard on Henline's 20-3, 14-0 Suburban Lakes League title team in 2008-09.

He played three seasons on the Eagles' varsity, then played four seasons at Ohio Northern University, where he was a team captain as a senior in 2012-13.

“We are excited for coach Faykosh to start his coaching duties with us,” Eastwood athletic director Jeff Hill said, “and excited that we had the opportunity to hire a coach who is an Eastwood graduate, and exhibits the character and culture that Eastwood athletics is known for.”

After earning his education degree at ONU, Faykosh began teaching and coaching.

Currently a physical education teacher at Bowling Green Middle School, Faykosh began his coaching career as Eastwood's eighth-grade coach for three seasons, then spent four years as the JV coach at Bowling Green High School. He returned to the Eastwood staff this past season, and is cautiously optimistic about next season.

“We lose six of our top seven players [to graduation],” Faykosh said of his prospects for the 2022-23 season. “That senior class was a great class. They had a lot of success and played with each other all the way through.

“We did lose a lot, but I feel we have a lot coming back as well. We'll have Case Boos returning, and I expect a lot out of him. And, we have other guys who fought for minutes on the varsity this past season, and they will take a step forward next year. I think we will be competitive and compete for the league title.”

Henline, a 1987 Eastwood grad and former Eagles player, posted a 183-81 overall record in his 11 total seasons as head coach there. That was part of his 32-year coaching career at his alma mater. His team's shared two Suburban Lakes League titles (2009 and 2010), shared two NBC crowns (2012 and 2018), and won an outright NBC championship in his final season.