Bowling Green men's basketball adds forward Agee

By By Corey Crisan / The Blade
 3 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — Michael Huger has picked up a second signee in a span of three days to his Bowling Green State University men’s basketball team.

The university announced on Thursday junior college forward Rashaun Agee has signed his National Letter of Intent with the program, and he is set to join the team in the fall. Agee announced his commitment to Bowling Green on Twitter on April 8.

"Rashaun is a dynamic forward that has experience at both the Division I and JUCO levels," Huger said. "He has the ability to score in the post, from the perimeter, and also attack off the dribble. Rashaun has an opportunity to make an immediate impact, and will serve as a strong pick and pop threat.”

Agee spent last season at Casper College in Wyoming, and racked up NJCAA Division-I All-America, first-team all-conference, and first-team all-region accolades. He averaged a double-double of 20.1 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot-8, Agee began his college career at New Mexico State under former BGSU coach Chris Jans in the 2020-21 season, but he played just one game, missed time due to injuries, and entered the transfer portal.

According to prephoops.com , the Chicago native Agee was the 12th-ranked player out of the state of Illinois in the 2019 recruiting class. That list included former Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (first) and current Toledo guard RayJ Dennis (ninth).

Agee joins three-star point guard Willie Lightfoot and forward Jamai Felt as incoming members to the 2022-’23 roster. Felt signed his NLI on Tuesday, and Lightfoot committed to BGSU in September.

