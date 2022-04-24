French election results - live: Macron vows to be ‘president for all’ in victory speech

Emmanuel Macron has vowed to be a president ‘for all’ in a victory speech after exit polls forecast his election win.

Polls after voting ended on Sunday suggest around 58 per cent of votes were cast in favour of the current president, compared to 41 per cent for the National Rally leader Marine Le Pen .

If the projections are borne out by official results, Mr Macron would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

Mr Macron addressed supporters in a speech in front of the Eiffel Tower after the polls were announced, in which he recognised that many people voted against him.

“The coming years won’t be easy,” he said. “But they will be historic. It is with ambition and goodwill for our country - for all - I will be at your side to deal with the next five years.”

