ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

French election results - live: Macron vows to be ‘president for all’ in victory speech

By Liam James,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Zoe Tidman and Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQpvK_0fGSx04c00

Emmanuel Macron has vowed to be a president ‘for all’ in a victory speech after exit polls forecast his election win.

Polls after voting ended on Sunday suggest around 58 per cent of votes were cast in favour of the current president, compared to 41 per cent for the National Rally leader Marine Le Pen .

If the projections are borne out by official results, Mr Macron would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

Mr Macron addressed supporters in a speech in front of the Eiffel Tower after the polls were announced, in which he recognised that many people voted against him.

“The coming years won’t be easy,” he said. “But they will be historic. It is with ambition and goodwill for our country - for all - I will be at your side to deal with the next five years.”

Follow live updates on the French election below

Comments / 14

Kim Brailey
4d ago

Marcon burned his bridges to the ground. He's doing everything to keep up the Marxist narrative hoping his country will believe it.

Reply
10
Related
Fox News

Putin may soon face one of his worst strategic nightmares

Despite over two months of trying to bloody and bomb Ukraine into submission to prevent its strategic drift to the west, Vladimir Putin may soon face one of his worst strategic nightmares: the NATO alliance he despises is about to get larger and stronger. And not a minute too soon.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Emmanuel Macron: The French president and his family in profile

France’s president Emmanuel Macron is expected to win a second term in the Elysee Palace in Sunday’s runoff vote against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, having gained 27.8 per cent of votes against her 23.1 per cent in the first round and topped opinion polls throughout the race. Mr Macron impressed viewers during Wednesday evening’s lengthy TV debate with Ms Le Pen, in which he appeared combative and even a little haughty, challenging his opponent over her party’s financial ties to Vladimir Putin and Russia, and questioning her competence to govern.However, the incumbent remaining in power is far from...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Le Pen#Paris#French#National Rally
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Our leaders are lying about Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and it's insulting

When the Russian military invaded Ukraine last month, the most highly credentialed people in the world seemed stunned by it and that was not very reassuring to the rest of us. "It was a shock to many of the leading experts and policymakers in the United States, Europe and even Ukraine," explained a fellow expert and policymaker at the Atlantic Council. "The head of German intelligence was so caught off guard that he was still in Kyiv and had to be evacuated."
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

623K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy