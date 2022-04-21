ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiwetel Ejiofor shares his aliens was in series ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’

Chiwetel Ejiofor stars in Showtime’s new series “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”

Ejiofor has Hollywood’s attention. He has received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, and is a BAFTA Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of ‘Solomon Northup” in “12 Years A Slave.”

He wrote, directed and was featured in the 2019 Netflix film “The Boy Who Harnessed “The Wind.”

His body of work includes performances in “Dirty Pretty Things,” “Kinky Boots,” “The Martian,” “Doctor Strange,” “American Gangster,” “Children of Men” and “Love Actually.” Up next, Chiwetel will star in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” premieres April 24 on Showtime.

