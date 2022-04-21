ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Suspects take more than 400K in items from Louis Vuitton store in Cincinnati

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Several people got away with more than $400,000 worth of items from a store in Cincinnati Wednesday.

According to a release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at the Louis Vuitton store in Kenwood Towne Center.

Eight to 10 people wearing ski masks and gloves pushed past the employees at the door of the store and took every item on the showroom floor. The estimated loss is $413,000.

The suspects left the scene in two vehicles, a dark gray SUV and a black sedan. The vehicles were seen heading north on I-71.

    (Photo/Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)
    (Photo/Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)
    (Photo/Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)
    (Photo/Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)
    (Photo/Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)
    (Photo/Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)
    (Photo/Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)
    (Photo/Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident is under investigation. If you have any information, call police at (513) 851-6000.

