Garden Grove, CA

The Lions’ share of charity

By OC Tribune Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarden Grove Host Lions Club handed out donations worth $11,500 at its meeting on Wednesday evening. The biggest was a vision screener called Plus Optix, which allows for more and faster screening of children who may need glasses. Lions will then provide eyewear for those in need. The recipient...

