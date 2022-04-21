The gift of music

Admittedly, he didn’t get it right last time. Garrow Kedigian’s old Park Avenue apartment, just a few blocks from this new place in The Carlyle, was memorable no doubt: The Carolina blue library is still an Internet favorite, and the velvet banquette with jangly bullion fringe became a calling card for the designer’s louche, playful brand of classicism. But a single misstep—wedging his office in the cramped secondary bedroom—kept the place from feeling like home. “I spend 99.999 percent of my time in my office,” he estimates. So in the new place, instead of sequestering his buoyant creativity to the back-of-house, he chose “the brightest, lightest room” for work—and promptly painted it the color of glowing embers as if to show his roaring imagination was back big time.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO