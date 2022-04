On April 4, NASCAR announced 15 nominees for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class, marking the first Hall of Fame ballot in two years following the COVID-19 pandemic. 2003 NASCAR Cup Series champion Matt Kenseth was among the many names listed, which isn’t all that surprising considering all that he’s accomplished in the sport. As it turns out, he’s the last NASCAR driver, as of 2022, to race in four consecutive decades (1990, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s).

