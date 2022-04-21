ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cedar, Dallas, Polk, Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on...

alerts.weather.gov

natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marshall; Pennington FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Marshall, Pennington and Polk. In North Dakota, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 344 PM CDT, emergency management reported numerous road closures across the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks, Thief River Falls, East Grand Forks, Grand Forks AFB, Warren, Larimore, Thompson, Northwood, Argyle, Emerado, Newfolden, Alvarado, Manvel, McVille, Oslo, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Binford and Tolna.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Large tornado tears through several Arkansas counties with hail the size of golf balls as storm damages homes and downs power lines

Hail the size of golf balls smashed into parts of Arkansas on Friday night, as high winds and storms ripped across the state, and tornadoes touched down around dusk. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of a large and dangerous tornado just after 7pm in Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties, KAIT8 reported.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 800 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Expect flooded boat ramps and trails. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Pushmataha FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah and Wagoner. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms expand in coverage later this afternoon and into the overnight hours to the southeast of Interstate 44, as a slow-moving cold front moves through the area. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized totals to 6 inches are expected. Both flash flooding and mainstem river flooding will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hughes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma, southeast Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Pontotoc. In southeast Oklahoma, Coal, Hughes and Johnston. In southern Oklahoma, Murray. * WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 402 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ada, Allen, Roff, Stonewall, Wapanucka, Tupelo, Calvin, Fitzhugh, Bromide, Gerty, Centrahoma, Atwood, Clarita, Fittstown, Olney, Pontotoc, Connerville and Jesse. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HUGHES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From late Monday night to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carter, Johnston, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carter; Johnston; Marshall; Murray; Pontotoc FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma, southeast Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Pontotoc. In southeast Oklahoma, Johnston and Marshall. In southern Oklahoma, Carter, Love and Murray. * WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ardmore, Sulphur, Madill, Tishomingo, Marietta, Lone Grove, Dickson, Mannsville, Springer, Ravia, Thackerville, Mill Creek, Milburn, Dougherty, Gene Autry, Leon, Hickory, Lake Murray, Russett and Overbrook. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Griggs, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Griggs; Nelson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Marshall, Pennington and Polk. In North Dakota, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 344 PM CDT, emergency management reported numerous road closures across the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks, Thief River Falls, East Grand Forks, Grand Forks AFB, Warren, Larimore, Thompson, Northwood, Argyle, Emerado, Newfolden, Alvarado, Manvel, McVille, Oslo, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Binford and Tolna.
GRIGGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arenac, Gladwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac; Gladwin The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Arenac County in northern Michigan Gladwin County in northern Michigan * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 358 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coleman, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Beaverton around 415 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Winegars, Wooden Shoe Village, Rhodes and Alger. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Des Moines; Louisa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From late Monday night to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA

