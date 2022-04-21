Flash Flood Warning issued for Cedar, Dallas, Polk, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 800 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Expect flooded boat ramps and trails. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO