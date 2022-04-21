ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, OH

Akron man pleads not guilty in ‘wrong Ottawa’ case

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rs16_0fGSta8t00
Miles Black, right, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Thursday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court in Ottawa. He’s seated with his attorney, Timothy Hoover. David Trinko | The Lima News

OTTAWA — An Akron man may have allegedly threatened the wrong Ottawa police over mask mandates, but he found the right courthouse Thursday morning.

Miles Black, 20, pleaded not guilty to two counts of making false alarms during his arraignment Thursday morning in making his first appearance in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.

An April 4 grand jury indicted Black, of Akron, on the third-degree felony and first-degree misdemeanor charges involving two phone calls Black allegedly made to the Ottawa Police Department just after 11 a.m. Feb. 7.

According to the narrative from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, someone threatened to detonate a bomb near the Overbrook community in Ottawa, Canada, “because of mask mandates from the government and that politicians and police offices would die because of dumb mandates.”

The caller made a second call with a fake name saying he’d been shot and needed help near an address in Ottawa, Canada, according to the Putnam sheriff’s office report.

When a dispatcher for the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, which answers calls for Ottawa police, told him the department would pass the message on to Canadian police, the caller acknowledged he was bored and that “Canada was pissing him off with their mask mandates.” Authorities traced the call back to Black, according to their sheriff’s office.

In court Thursday, Black quietly acknowledged he was unemployed and couldn’t afford an attorney. He said he had interviewed for multiple jobs. Judge Keith Schierloh assigned him Ottawa, Ohio, attorney Timothy Hoover.

Black remains free on an own recognizance bond. He must stay away from drugs and alcohol and submit to random drug and alcohol screenings. At the request of Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers, he also cannot possess weapons or other dangerous ordnances.

A pretrial has been set for 10 a.m. Monday, May 23.

Reach David Trinko at 567-242-0467 or on Twitter @Lima_Trinko.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Ottawa, OH
Putnam County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Black
Complex

MS-13 Gang Associate Found Guilty of Luring Teens to Their Deaths in Woods

An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Police#Overbrook#The Putnam Sheriff#Canadian
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
The Lima News

Major drug offender gets 12-year sentence

LIMA — A Lima man who last month pleaded guilty to being a major drug offender was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison. He also forfeited any financial interest in three residential properties located in the city. McKenzie Kirkman, 42, apologized to the court and his family “for...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
152
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy