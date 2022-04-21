ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Community clean-up held in Rapid City

By Darcy Andersen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Right in time for Earth Day, Rapid City is holding its annual...

Sioux City Journal

High winds fuel grass fire, wreak havoc on utility lines in Siouxland

On Saturday, a familiar refrain could be heard for anyone in Siouxland listening to an emergency scanner: "We've got a call about a wire down." At least six calls about utility lines being down came in to Woodbury County officials on Saturday, five in Sioux City and one near 2345 Moville Blacktop in Hornick which led to a grassfire that needed multiple departments to respond including those from Lawton, Moville, Salix and Sloan. Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the southern end of the fire was reported as being out.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KFYR-TV

No travel advisory for the City of Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has issued a No Travel Advisory for the City of Dickinson. According to a spokesperson with the NDDOT, travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Thousands without power in western North Dakota and eastern Montana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 9:30 4/23: According to Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson, crews will pull out of northwest North Dakota because trucks are stuck and visibility is poor. They will continue working in the Beach/Wibaux area for now. Hanson said crews plan to reconvene at 6 a.m. tomorrow and head back out. As of 10:30 p.m., near 6,000 customers are without power across west and northwest North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
KETV.com

Wildfire breaks out north of the Omaha metro

The Burt County sheriff's office says four firefighters were hurt Saturday fighting the wildfires in Burt county. Two had smoke inhalation and two others were hurt in vehicle accidents. The Burt County sheriff's office says the fire is contained at this time, but crews are still on scene putting out...
BURT COUNTY, NE
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls city pools to open in June for summer season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks and Rec has announced opening dates for outdoor pools this summer. Mark your calendars for Friday, June 3, as all of the pools in Sioux Falls are set to open that day. This includes the Pioneer Spray Park, as well as Frank Olson and the McKennan Wading Pool, which were closed last year due to a lack of lifeguards.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: April 24th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Coffea Roasterie in Sioux Falls is hosting a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees. The event will take place from 2-4 p.m. and includes a silent auction. The El Riad Shrine Circus wraps up at the Sioux Falls Arena with performances at 12:30 and 5 p.m....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

City fitness challenge launched in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures starting to rise, a lot of us will be spending more time outside. So the timing is perfect for Mayor Paul TenHaken to launch his third annual fitness challenge. He is encouraging people of all ages to walk, bike, run or exercise...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis annexes area along Avalanche Road for development

STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council has taken the first step toward promoting more single-family residential housing in the city. The council voted unanimously Monday for a voluntary annexation of nearly 11 acres of property to the west of Avalanche Road for Phase 1 of the Valley View subdivision which will include 50 single-family home lots.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ex-commissioner among those with feedlot concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This time around, David Gillespie can’t be in favor of an expansion to a confined feedlot in Lincoln County. Gillespie, a former county commissioner, said that in 2020 he voted in favor of a conditional use permit (CUP) for a 1,000 head confined cattle feedlot owned by Primo Feedyards LLC of Iowa.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inside KELOLAND: COVID-19 update, UPSKILL Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we talk with doctors from Avera and Sanford about the latest with the pandemic, including when you should still be wearing a mask and whether we could start to see an increase in COVID-19 cases. Plus, the Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Community Policy