Fortunately, there are incredible Black women therapists that are qualified to provide culturally competent care. Burnout and stress are rampant among Black women, especially as we continue to digest trauma imposed on us by news of police brutality, the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on Black communities, inflation, dating…the list is endless. Now more than ever, the stress is coming to a head and it has to be addressed.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO