ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Weekend closures planned on Wilshire

beverlypress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetro will begin removing decking from the street surface of Wilshire Boulevard near Highland and La Brea avenues on April 22, marking the start of 10 weekend closures of Wilshire Boulevard between La Brea and Highland avenues. The closures will enable crews to restore the street surface on Wilshire...

beverlypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Whittier Is Extending Its Popular Greenway Trail

The city of Whittier is currently building a new extension to its Greenway Trail, a popular place for cyclists and pedestrians. The 2.8-mile rail-with-trail extension is anticipated to open this summer. Whittier opened its existing 4.6-mile Greenway Trail bike/walk path in 2009. That facility was built on an abandoned rail...
WHITTIER, CA
Saurabh

These are the cheapest middle-class neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite suffering the highest population loss amongst counties in the United States, losing 159,621 persons in 2021, Los Angeles County remains one of the most desirable areas to live in the United States for a multitude of obvious reasons. It is filled with sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking landscapes, and glitz & glamour, which naturally skyrockets the value of properties in the surrounding area, making it extremely challenging for middle-class citizens to establish themselves permanently.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
CBS LA

Big-rig protest shuts down 5 freeway in Glendale

A group of big-rig drivers protesting spiking gas prices shut down lanes of the 5 freeway in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles Friday morning. Beginning at about 8:45 a.m., the group of around 10 semi-trucks shut down several lanes of the southbound 5 freeway, near its interchange with the 134 freeway, just north of the Los Angeles Zoo and the Griffith Park area, and on the border with Glendale. The trucks had a sign which read, "Lower diesel prices, brokers need to be controlled, ripping off customers and carriers." Some of the protesters walked out onto the freeway holding signs. Footage from Sky2 showed the protest snarling morning rush-hour traffic. California Highway Patrol officers went onto the freeway and spoke to the protesters. Within about 30 minutes, the drivers moved their big-rigs off the freeway. It's unclear of any arrests were made or any citations given. 
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Body discovered in South LA apartment by firefighters putting out food burning on a stove

Firefighters putting out a blaze at a South Los Angeles apartment building found a body in the bathroom of one unit.The fire was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday at three-story apartment building at 300 E. Washington Blvd. Flames were not visible from outside.Once inside, firefighters tracked smoke to one unit, where they found "food on the stove" and no fire. But a search of the unit found the body of one person down on the bathroom floor. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.The body was described only as an adult, and a name, gender or age was not immediately known, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart, and the cause of death is not considered to be related to the smoke in the unit.The LAPD and LA County Coroner's Office will take over the death investigation, Stewart said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Memorial Day#Subway#Uban Construction#Metro#La Brea#The Purple Line Extension#Wilshire Western#Westwood Va Hospital
UPI News

LA-area Target closed after heavy rains tore hole in store's roof

April 22 (UPI) -- Heavy rains drenched Southern California early on Friday and caused part of the roof to collapse at a Los Angeles-area Target store, officials said. The storm showered many parts of Southern California on Thursday and early Friday and officials said the rain had accumulated on the roof of a Target store in Alhambra, about 5 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: LA Reinstates Its Mask Mandate for Transit

The Berkeley High School student who died after a fall from a parking garage during lunchtime on Monday has been identified as 18-year-old Dominic Hernandez. Indications appear to be that it was a suicide.* [KTVU]. 21-year-old Ramon Joseph Reyes Medina of American Canyon was arrested earlier this week on suspicion...
BERKELEY, CA
KTLA

Quality of life is falling in L.A. County, study finds

From increasing crime, to concerns over COVID-19, quality of life in Los Angeles County is declining, a new study found. Other issues of concern for county residents are rising prices and quality of education, the annual survey by the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs found. Sandra Mitchell reports for the KTLA 5 News at […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

Driver shot on 110 Freeway in South LA

A driver was shot on the 110 Freeway Friday evening and drove to South Los Angeles.California Highway Patrol officers responded at 9:19 p.m. to the northbound 110 Freeway and Slauson Avenue regarding shots fired, said CHP Officer Stephan Brandt.The victim was able to continue driving, exited the freeway and eventually stopped at Broadway and West 58th Street.Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the scene and an LAPD spokesman confirmed the victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.CHP is in charge of the investigation and Brandt said parts of the freeway will be closed during its investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Person struck by Metrolink train

A person was injured Saturday after being struck by a Metrolink train in Sun Valley.The northbound Antelope Valley Line 270 struck the pedestrian at 8:16 p.m. at the Sunland Boulevard crossing between Sun Valley and the Burbank Airport stations, said Metrolink spokeswoman Jeanette Flores. The victim was transported by the Los Angeles Fire Department to the hospital in unknown condition.  Metrolink was looking for buses and cars to take the 80 passengers on the train to the next station, Flores said. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

$90 million freeway crossing for cougars in Los Angeles a world first

He’s the unofficial mascot of Los Angeles who has survived crossing two of the nation’s busiest freeways, ingesting rat poison, and living in an urban area among the Hollywood elite. The mountain lion, named P-22, was likely born in the Santa Monica Mountains but made the 40-mile journey...
KTLA

1 wounded in shooting on 110 Freeway in South L.A.

A person was wounded in a shooting on the 110 Freeway in the South Park area of South Los Angeles Friday night. The shooting occurred near the northbound 110 Freeway and Slauson Avenue, though the victim exited the freeway and stopped near the intersection of 57th Street and Broadway, according to Officer Cruz of the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Historic L.A. Building With Banksy Mural for Sale Following Tarina Tarantino Bankruptcy Filing

Click here to read the full article. For sale: A seven-story historic building in the heart of the Los Angeles Fashion District with one special feature — a Banksy mural on the side of the building. The 108-year-old structure, known as The Sparkle Factory and owned by jewelry designer Tarina Tarantino and her husband and business partner, Alfonso Campos, is part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing made by Tarina Tarantino Management.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone Leigh The couple, with other partners, acquired the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

UCLA survey reports quality of life in LA County diminishing

A new study by the University of California, Los Angeles, shows the quality of life in LA County is diminishing, dipping to its lowest level in seven years. The survey revealed several factors behind the reduction in quality of life. According to the index, high prices, homelessness, rising crime and health concerns were the primary reasons people said their quality of life was diminished. LA County finished the survey with a rating of 53 on a scale of one to 100. This marks the first time that the rating has fallen below the survey's median of 55. The Quality of Life Index is measured in a survey run by the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy