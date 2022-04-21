ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rare milkweed species could threaten border security operations in South Texas

By Sandra Sanchez
Border Report
Border Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zC9nk_0fGSrfcw00

MISSION, Texas ( Border Report ) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants to put on the endangered species list rare milkweed that is found in two South Texas counties, but Texas officials are balking because it could interfere with state border security plans.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton this week sent a letter to the federal agencies saying that listing prostrate milkweed as an endangered and critical habitat would risk security on the Texas-Mexico border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444TLY_0fGSrfcw00
A species of milkweed is seen April 21, 2022, at the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

If the prostrate milkweed were to make the list, then the area where it grows — in Starr and Zapata counties — would be exempt from border barrier construction. And that could halt the construction of a border wall that the state of Texas currently is building outside of the town of La Grulla.

UPDATE: 1st section of Texas-built border wall nearly done in Starr County

The state is funding millions of dollars to build its own wall, which is nearly 2 miles long and the first phase nearly complete.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said the state plans to build more sections of wall throughout Starr County.

But the finicky and hard-to-grow prostrate milkweed species could stop border wall plans.

In his Monday letter, Paxton wrote that “the decision to designate critical habitat requires more than merely determining that the prostrate milkweed species is at risk. The designation determination must also account for the potential implications to border security, which implicates national security, Texas’s security and economy, and other public policy priorities, such as combatting human and drug trafficking, which are rampant in areas near the border.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jkgm_0fGSrfcw00
Teas Gov. Greg Abbott watches Dec. 18, 2021, as a panel of state-funded border wall is built in rural Starr County outside La Grulla, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials feel otherwise.

The agency in February announced their proposal to put 691 acres of critical habitat under protection to safeguard the prostrate milkweed, one of several milkweed species that the beloved monarch butterflies need in order to survive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHnV5_0fGSrfcw00

“This listing and critical habitat proposal is based on the best available science,” the agency said . This “will help raise awareness about the threats to this plant and inspire diverse partnerships on its behalf.”

“Prostrate milkweed’s flowers attract and support native pollinators, especially large bees and wasps, and it is a host plant for monarch butterflies,” said Chris Best, state botanist for the Fish and Wildlife Service in Texas. “Unfortunately, this species is negatively impacted by competition from introduced buffelgrass and increased development in its native Tamaulipan shrubland habitat.”

Prized monarch butterflies can only lay their eggs on milkweed species and the prostrate milkweed makes up a significant habitat for the development of their larvae, National Butterfly Center Executive Director Marianna Treviño-Wright told Border Report.

Climate change behind unprecedented increase in butterfly species appearing in South Texas, experts say

“All milkweed species are important to monarchs and their ability to reproduce, especially as they’re headed back through Texas after over-wintering in Mexico because they’re looking for milkweed to lay their eggs on,” Treviño-Wright said as she perused the center’s vast borderland grounds on Thursday looking for various milkweed species.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQCCz_0fGSrfcw00
National Butterfly Center Executive Director Marianna Treviño-Wright stands in front of a patch of milkweed on April 21, 2022, at the nonprofit located on the border in Mission, Texas. Monarch, as well as queen and soldier butterflies must lay their eggs on milkweed in order to survive. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Her nonprofit is located in Hidalgo County, just east of Starr County, where the soil has too much clay for prostrate milkweed to grow. But there are several other species of milkweed on the premises that attract butterflies, such as tropical milkweed and zizotes milkweed, all of which attract monarchs and their cousins, the queen and soldier butterflies, she said.

Millions of butterflies migrate north and south through this eco-corridor of the Rio Grande Valley leading to Mexico every year.

Lights Out campaign urges Texans to dim night lights to help migrating birds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdfeF_0fGSrfcw00
The colorful tropical milkweed species is seen at the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Fish and Wildlife Service held a public commenting period that ended on Monday, the same day that Paxton sent his letter.

Treviño-Wright said she hopes the federal agency will decide to list the prostrate milkweed on the endangered species list to help butterflies, and to prevent future border wall construction, which she says is not necessary and militarizes the border region.

National Butterfly Center closes indefinitely citing ongoing threats from far-right agitators

“The federal government has the ability to waive every law including the endangered species act covering plants and animals for border wall construction. The state doesn’t have that authority so if the state wants to continue building they risk running amok, running afoul of the endangered species act for their plans if the prostrate milkweed is listed,” she said.

‘Radical right’ extremism, ‘hate’ groups become more mainstream in U.S. society, report says

The National Butterfly Center will open to the public on Saturday after being closed since late January due to a security threat by far-right organizations, Treviño-Wright told Border Report.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mission, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Mission, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Government
Mission, TX
Government
City
Mission, TX
County
Starr County, TX
Starr County, TX
Government
City
Zapata, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Sends 10th Bus Load of Illegal Aliens to Washington D.C.

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Friday announced the arrival of the tenth bus transporting a group of illegal aliens to Washington, D.C. from Texas. The Governor announced this busing strategy earlier this month as part of the state's aggressive actions to secure the border in the wake of President Biden's decision to end Title 42 expulsions. Under the Governor’s direction, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has chartered buses to transport illegals to Washington, D.C. The migrants have been from the countries of Angola, Brazil, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador,…
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Abbott considering new destination for Texas migrant buses

Gov. Greg Abbott has sent at least seven buses filled with undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C. in April in protest of the Biden administration ending Title 42 expulsions. However, the Republican leader indicated he has a different destination in mind for forthcoming buses. Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ken Paxton
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Immigration Policy#Native Species#Border Wall#Texas Attorney General
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
Fox News

Karl Rove on buses of migrants arriving in DC from Texas: When is the federal government going to step up?

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove appeared on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. as America's border crisis rages. Rove asked when the federal government will "step up" to fulfill its duties on immigration and said Abbott's move is the only way Americans can get lawmakers' attention.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
DEL RIO, TX
Border Report

Border Report

3K+
Followers
697
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy