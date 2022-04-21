Volunteers sought for Earth Day fern planting in Griffith Park

Okay, it’s time to talk. We have a serious problem, a problem with waste. On whole, the American population only represents five percent of the world’s population, yet as a nation, we generate about 30 percent of the world’s garbage. Now I’m not placing blame on anyone individual, we are all in this together. On average, every person in the U.S. creates one million pounds of materials per person a year. To break this down a little, that is enough garbage to fill 63,000 garbage trucks every day. All that trash doesn’t just disappear, there are over 1,908 landfills in the U.S. and we’ve all heard the stories about trash island.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO