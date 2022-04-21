ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers sought for Earth Day fern planting in Griffith Park

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Earth Day, Friends of Griffith Park invites volunteers to join in planting 100 namesake ferns along the Fern Dell stream bed. The event will kick off at 8:30...

