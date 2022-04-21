Arizona wildfire rages amid relentless winds
Flagstaff’s Tunnel Fire exploded across more than 30...www.nbcnews.com
Flagstaff’s Tunnel Fire exploded across more than 30...www.nbcnews.com
May The Good Lord Jesus protect all of the firefighters and all of the people in the fires path. May God Bless everyone
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3