Chicago, IL

Mars Wrigley to build $40M research and development facility in Chicago

By Talia Soglin Chicago Tribune
Herald & Review
 3 days ago

CHICAGO - Mars Wrigley announced Thursday it would build a new research and development facility on Goose Island, the site of the company’s global headquarters. The company, which makes candies including M&Ms, Skittles, Snickers and Twix, said the development will make Chicago its largest innovation hub in the...

herald-review.com

Chicago Public Radio

Meet Chicagoans who plan to apply for the city’s guaranteed income pilot

For Cheryse Singleton-Nobles, life these days feels like an unending struggle. “It feels like I’m running around in a circle a lot of times,” said the 49-year-old home day care owner in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Singleton-Nobles’ day care business, Cheryse’s Place, was hit hard during the first...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side tenants demand action against inattentive landlords

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tenants on the South Side are demanding action against inattentive landlords, and more support from City Hall. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports they gathered near the 6th Ward aldermanic office. The crowd represent tenants from over 40 buildings across Chicago's South Side.They're looking for City Council support on the Chicago Healthy Homes Ordinance. They said it's time for Chicago to hold its landlords accountable, who they said are abusing the system in their own favor at the cost of the people who live there.They're asking for a better system to keep buildings clean and up-to-date on repairs. Tenants...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman's body found in Chicago River in Heart of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman's body was pulled from the Chicago River on Friday morning on the Southwest Side.Police said the unidentified woman's body was found in the river in the 2600 block of South Damen Avenue, in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, around 7:50 a.m.The CPD Marine Unit pulled the woman's body from the water, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are conducting a death investigation as they await autopsy results.It's the third body pulled from the river in the past week.On Saturday morning, 80-year-old Yuet Tsang's body was pulled from the Chicago River about one mile away, in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street, near Bridgeport.The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit found her unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.About an hour later, a unidentified body was found in the river in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza in the West Loop.Police have not said if any of the cases are connected.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Waffles, bacon & a meeting of mayoral candidates?

CHICAGO — Two of Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot’s most outspoken critics were spotted breaking bread at a popular Mt. Greenwood breakfast restaurant this morning.  Ald. Ray Lopez (15th Ward) tweeted a mouthwatering photo of waffles capped by strawberries and whipped cream, pancakes, eggs and hashbrowns declaring: “In a city of neighborhood flavors, a candidate better […]
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Favorite Italian Ice Is Officially Open For Summer

Miko’s Italian Ice is open for the season as of today! Starting at noon, both Italian ice locations in Logan Square and Irving Park will be open until 6 PM. The popular Italian ice spot has been around since 1977 and plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary with complimentary buttons for customers. In May, Miko’s hours will be from noon to 9 PM with summer hours extending to 10 PM in June, July, and August.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Public Notice: Commonwealth Edison Company

Commonwealth Edison Company (“ComEd”) hereby gives notice to the public that on April 15, 2022, it filed with the Illinois Commerce Commission (“ICC” or “Commission”) its annual formula rate update, including updated cost inputs, reconciliations of ComEd’s approved revenue requirement and return on equity, and supporting testimony and other information, all for the purpose of determining, pursuant to Section 16-108.5 of the Illinois Public Utilities Act (the “Act”), updated rates for delivery services applicable throughout ComEd’s service territory in northern Illinois to be applicable beginning with the first monthly billing period of 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
Black Enterprise

Actor Harry Lennix Receives A $26 Million Grant To Develop A Performing Arts Center In Bronzeville

Actor Harry Lennix partnered with local developer Keith Giles and investor Mike Wordlaw to revitalize a Bronzeville building into the Lillian Marcie Center for the Performing Arts found at 4343 S. Cottage Grove Ave. on Chicago’s South Side. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that the State of Illinois would issue the construction project $26 million of capital funding, the Block Club Chicago reports.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

With many firms bringing employees back just two days a week, downtown restaurants are feeling the pinch

Chicago’s downtown almost looks normal some days, especially during the middle of the week when office workers pack themselves onto trains and the streets bustle with pedestrians. But downtown restaurant owners say they see something different when tallying weekly sales. Even the busiest lunch hours rarely hit pre-pandemic levels, and Mondays and Fridays are even worse. “We’re questioning ...
CHICAGO, IL

