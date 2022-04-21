YMCA of Southern WV opens registration for summer events

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An affordable summer day camp in Beckley opens for registration.

The YMCA of Southern West Virginia offers a $35 non-refundable enrollment fee for their day camp.

Deposits are due by May 20.

Registration packets are located at the YMCA welcome desk or by printing the packet found on their website . However, online registration is not available, packets must be dropped off at the YMCA for processing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.