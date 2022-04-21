Spokane Symphony holding launch party for 77th season

Credit: Spokane Symphony

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony just announced its 77th season and is holding a party to celebrate.

The symphony’s newest season starts in September 2022. The orchestra also announced that its music director, James Lowe, has extended his contract through the 2024-25 season.

To celebrate the new season, there will be a launch party at The Fox Theater on Thursday from 5-7 p.m.

The launch party is free to attend and open to the public. Attendees will hear about the 77th season’s Masterworks and Pops concerts, as well as other upcoming events. James Lowe and Spokane Symphony Executive Director Jeff vom Saal will hold an on-stage presentation from 6-6:30 p.m.

“As we emerge from the dark days of the pandemic, we are incredibly happy to introduce a bustling new season of music for the residents of the Inland Northwest,” Lowe said. “With concerts and events that cater to a huge range of tastes and musical styles, we look forward to bringing you some of the most celebrated guest artists working today.”

Champagne and desserts will also be served at the event. You can view Spokane Symphony’s schedule for future concerts here.

