ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, NJ

Stockton University offers minor, certificate program in cannabis studies

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Nfmp_0fGSoUTW00

The legal marijuana industry in New Jersey means more job creation. And to make sure that there is a workforce behind recreational marijuana, one New Jersey university is making sure students get a foot through the door.

Students at Stockton University are able to take classes about the business of marijuana.

“I’m super excited since this is an amazing opportunity,” says Stockton student Cole Luterek.

Luterek is getting ready to jump into the cannabis industry in June full-time before he even graduates.

“I’m going to be an assistant grower at Prolific Grow House… I will be fertilizing the plants, I’ll be mixing the nutrients in the soil from taking cuttings and cloning them, pruning the plants, doing low-stress training and high-stress training techniques,” Luterek says.

Luterek is pursuing a minor in cannabis studies alongside fellow student Celaena Scheel, who is hoping to do something on the media end. Scheel currently hosts a podcast about marijuana.

“I hope to destigmatize everything and I hope to educate people, because it’s not just medicinal. It can be used recreationally. It can be used for topical treatments if you have skin disorders,” Scheel says.

Stockton University is offering both a minor and certificate program in cannabis studies, giving those interested a way to enter the industry and learn more about all aspects of it.

Luterek is a medical patient himself and says that he hopes more people will discover how cannabis can help and not harm.

"Even if they've never smoked cannabis, they might try it and go, ‘Oh my God, this helps me with my joint pain, with my back pain, with something that they were never expecting it to help with.’ And I’m excited that people are able to discover that now,” he says.

Recreational marijuana went on sale in New Jersey on April 21 at a dozen locations across the state.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Child dead after being trapped under farm tractor

A child is dead after getting trapped under a farm tractor, police say. The Watertown police and fire departments responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road around 3:20 p.m. Police and fire personnel arrived and found the child entangled within the farm...
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Stockton, NJ
Education
City
Stockton, NJ
News 12

COVID shots still work but researchers hunt new improvements

COVID-19 vaccinations are at a critical juncture as companies test whether new approaches like combination shots or nasal drops can keep up with a mutating coronavirus - even though it’s not clear if changes are needed. Already there’s public confusion about who should get a second booster now and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
News 12

Nassau County Household Assistance Program to end May 15. Residents still have time to apply

A program that would have given a one-time $375 payment to thousands of Nassau County residents struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic is now coming to an end. Many residents tell News 12 that they did not know about the Household Assistance Program (HAP). The grant was funded with federal pandemic money and was spearheaded by former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. It was passed by the Legislature last fall and as of Sunday, more than 70,000 residents applied for the checks.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stockton University#Medical Marijuana#Cloning#College#Prolific Grow House
News 12

Child dies after drinking whiskey; grandmother, mom jailed

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl’s grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
News 12

Police: Woman making church donation injured when thief tries to steal her car

A 73-year-old woman is recovering after police say another woman stole her car and then ran her over with it in the parking lot of a Lake Ronkonkoma church. The incident happened Saturday evening. Police say that Lorraine Lombardo, of St. James, pulled into St. Mary’s Church parking lot to drop off a clothing donation. They say that the engine was still running while Lombardo was out dropping off the clothes. They say this is when 50-year-old Doreen Dunbar, who is homeless, got into the vehicle.
LAKE RONKONKOMA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News 12

Caught on camera: 4 men break into car in Manhasset

Four men were caught on camera breaking into a car in Manhasset, according to a viewer video. The event happened on Knickerbocker Road. Police tell News 12 that stolen car reports have increase 207% from this time last year. Police are asking residents to lock their car doors after 9...
MANHASSET, NY
News 12

Sen. Blumenthal pushes for $10B in emergency spending to prevent next wave of COVID

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he'll be pushing for $10 billion in emergency spending to prevent the next wave of COVID-19 cases. "The Congress has an obligation to act and provide this $10 billion. We've waited too long for the money that's necessary for local communities and states to do the vaccinations, testing, all of the nuts and bolts of the next campaign against the next wave,” he says.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News 12

News 12

68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy