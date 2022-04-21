ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Arnulfo Solorio Of Silverado Farming Company Recognized As Napa Valley Grower Of The Year

californiaagnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArnulfo Solorio has been named the 2022 Napa Valley Grower of the Year. Solorio (“Nufo”) is a Partner and Vice President of Operations at Silverado Farming Company, where he has served in leadership roles since 2002. Nufo served three 3-year terms on the Napa Valley Grapegrowers Board...

californiaagnet.com

