Waco, TX

Adam Flagler Declares for the 2022 NBA Draft

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDnsS_0fGSnVK200

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — A key piece of the Baylor Basketball team may be on his way to the professional basketball ranks, as guard Adam Flagler declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Flagler has not hired an agent though, so he will retain his college eligibility and can still return to Baylor.

This past season, he led the Bears in scoring with 13.8 points per game, and was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Three players from the 2021-22 Baylor team have now declared for the NBA Draft, as Flagler joins Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan.

