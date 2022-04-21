ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Now Drop Those Masks At Denver International Airport

By A.J.
 3 days ago
Most of us haven't even thought about wearing a mask for quite sometime now unless you've had to head to Denver International Airport for a flight, well now that's all about to change as masks are no longer required inside the airport. A federal judge decided to nix masks...

