OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A quick round of storms brought another early morning wake-up call to the metro, with heavy rain and a few reports of hail moving through in the 5am hour. Those storms quickly zipped off to the east, moving out of the area by around 6:30am. A few spotty showers may linger through about 8 or 9am, but the bulk of the rest of the day will be dry. Wind will once again be the main feature of the forecast heading into the afternoon, with a Wind Advisory in place for essentially the entire area, including the metro.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO