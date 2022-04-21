Yankees' Aaron Boone defends intentionally walking Miguel Cabrera on 2,999 hits

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera got intentionally walked by the New York Yankees during the eighth inning. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera began Thursday afternoon's home game against the New York Yankees sitting on 2,999 career hits, one shy of MLB immortality.

As noted by ESPN and The Associated Press, Cabrera went 0-for-3 but had one last opportunity to make history in the bottom of the eighth inning. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone ordered that the two-time Most Valuable Player be intentionally walked to load the bases and create a matchup between southpaw pitcher Lucas Luetge and Detroit left-handed outfielder Austin Meadows:

Meadows obtained some revenge for his teammate when he drove in a pair of runs that secured what ultimately became a 3-0 Detroit win. After the game, Boone spoke with reporters and explained his unpopular mindset at that fateful moment.

"We got a lot of respect for Meadows behind [Cabrera]," Boone said, according to Max Goodman of Fan Nation's Inside the Pinstripes. "The left-on-left, I felt like I just liked the matchup a little bit better in that situation and it came down to a baseball call for me there. Tough decision and I thought Lucas executed a pitch which got the soft contact, but he dumped it in there. Tough call, but one I had to make."

To his credit, Boone admitted the decision was a "little more gut-wrenching than usual."

As for Cabrera, he made it clear the game's result was the most important takeaway from the afternoon.

"I know history is very important," he remarked. "But we need to win first. It's not about me. It's about the team."

Cabrera and the Tigers will next welcome the Colorado Rockies to Comerica Park on Friday evening.