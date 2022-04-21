ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU radio station to take part in Vinylthon on Saturday

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVmgy_0fGSmnMr00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s radio station will take part in a special event which promotes vinyl records and the great music they present.

WZMB 91.3 FM will be part of the 7th annual Vinylthon , which runs for 12 hours on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The radio station is the only one in North Carolina which will be participating among the 150 overall stations.

VInylthon also coincides with Record Store Day. You can also visit the website to make a donation to the cause. Here’s a list of what will be airing during the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5Yey_0fGSmnMr00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Greenville, NC
Entertainment
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Station#Ecu#Ecu Radio#Wzmb 91 3 Fm#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Father, daughter reunite in Greenville after nearly 30 years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A special family reunion happened in Greenville. A father and daughter reunited in Greenville after more than 25 years.  George Moore, Jequetta’s father, said, “[Sometimes] it takes time to get back together … We are back together and that’s the way I want to stay.”  George and Jequetta came together at Golden Corral […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

10 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (April 22-24)

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of chances to get outdoors this weekend with several festivals!. 40th annual Fayetteville Dogwood Festival (Downtown Fayetteville, Downtown Fayetteville, Fayetteville) - The 40th annual festival is happening this weekend in Fayetteville. On Friday night, Hoobastank and Marcy Playground will perform on the festival park stage. There will be a Downtown Street Fair, Kids' Zone and BMX Bike Show on Saturday. Dillon Carmichael, Kameron Marlowe and Tyler Farr will play the festival stage on Saturday. On Sunday, the street fair continues and there will also be a car, motorcycle and truck show. All weekend, there will also be a midway with carnival rides.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Castles, tunnels, ghost towns: 9 unbelievable places you'll only see in North Carolina

From the mountains to the beaches, North Carolina has scenic views and unique sights spanning the length of the state. If you're looking for ideas for a summer road trip or day trip to visit some of the most interesting and unique spots, there are dozens of places to explore. From castles to spaceships, from miniature stone villages to an underwater ghost town, here are some of the most incredible places you can visit in North Carolina.
LIFESTYLE
WNCT

55th annual New Bern Fish Fry is on Friday

NEW BERN, N.C. — The 55th annual Shriners Club Fish Fry in New Bern is coming up. On Friday you can come out to four different locations in New Bern to purchase plates: New Bern Shrine Club, Glenburnie Rd. Burger King, Neuse Blvd., and Glenburnie Rd. Hwy. 306 and Hwy. 55, Grantsboro Westbrooke Shopping Center, […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Three arrested, charged in Jacksonville bank break-in

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges after officials said they broke into a bank and stole a vehicle in Jacksonville on Thursday. Christopher Rhodes, 25, of Pacer Lane in Jacksonville was arrested along with Michael Bonnette, 20, of Pony Farm Road, in Jacksonville and Jamari Bonds, 21, of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville church hosting women’s uplifting seminar

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – New Dimensions Community Church is hosting an uplift Women’s Fellowship on April 30 at 11 a.m. Women of all ages are encouraged to come to hear the word of God and receive prayer. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy