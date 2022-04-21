Jan. 6 probe reveals tension between far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers
The House Select Committee investigating January 6 is uncovering new information about the coordinated efforts between...www.cbsnews.com
The House Select Committee investigating January 6 is uncovering new information about the coordinated efforts between...www.cbsnews.com
January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔
They are in competition with each other for the contributions and memberships of the weak minded sheep that support the leaders to a lavish lifestyle so they don’t have to work.
they can't get along but yet they tired to overthrow our government and wonder why they failed.
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 30