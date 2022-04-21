ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 probe reveals tension between far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House Select Committee investigating January 6 is uncovering new information about the coordinated efforts between...

Joplin Scott
3d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔

Willie Johnson
2d ago

They are in competition with each other for the contributions and memberships of the weak minded sheep that support the leaders to a lavish lifestyle so they don’t have to work.

we're all Americans
2d ago

they can't get along but yet they tired to overthrow our government and wonder why they failed.

MSNBC

Trump linked to Proud Boys as explosive texts revealed in coup probe

New texts revealed in the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection show militia leaders trying to connect with former Trump doctor and Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson. Meanwhile, Trump’s former lawyer is hiding more than 37,000 pages of Trump-related emails from the Jan. 6 committee, asserting attorney-client privilege. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the latest in the investigation.April 19, 2022.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
Daily Mail

'If your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards': Pelosi tears into Clarence Thomas when asked if he should resign over wife Ginni's texts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at her Thursday press conference when asked if he should resign over his wife Ginni's texts. She first said of Thomas, 'I don't think he ever should have been appointed,' before expressing that she thought Congress should look into a provision of the House-passed H.R. 1 that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his reporting on the "seven hour 37 minute gap" in Trump’s phone records from January 6, despite the former president’s “phone addict” tendencies. “This is the most important day in Trump's presidency, in many ways, and there are no phone calls,” says Woodward. “They've got some evidence, not absolute proof, but that there were burner phones, disposable phones, bought and used in the Oval Office or around the Oval Office during this period.” He adds, “disposable phones and burner phones are used by people who want to conceal their communications.”March 30, 2022.
Fox News

Biden is intentionally ignoring immigration law because he thinks vetting migrants is racist: Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., condemned the Biden administration for rescinding Title 42 and allowing millions of people to illegally enter the U.S. on "The Story." SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I heard Ms. Psaki say the system is broken. Frankly, the Biden administration broke it. This isn't complicated. America has a legal immigration system. We admit about a million people a year, legally, into our country, more than any other nation in the world. Everybody wants to come to America. America is so great that even the workers who hate our country don't want to leave it. But we also have millions of people that try to come into our country illegally. Federal law says we are supposed to turn them away.
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
TheWrap

Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': It’s in Your Plan! (Video)

Fox News’ John Roberts stopped Sen. Rick Scott in his tracks Sunday when the Florida Republican tried to sidestep confronting questions about his controversial 11-step “Rescue America” plan by insisting the anchor was using “Democrat talking points.”. Roberts brought up Scott’s plan on “Fox News Sunday,”...
