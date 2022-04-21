tips to identify potentially sick birds cbs 3 duluth

DENVER(CBS)- We have a small storm system tracking across Colorado Sunday night. This storm will drop snow in the mountains and higher foothills. (credit: CBS) Lets start with the mountains where there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for parts of the northern and central mountains down thru the Sangre De Cristos for 4 to 8 inches into Sunday night. Travel thru the I-70 mountain corridor may have icy spots thru Monday morning. (credit: CBS) A few rain showers are possible over the Front Range and Denver metro area Sunday night. Most of the moisture should end after midnight. (credit: CBS) Some areas in and near the foothills of Jefferson, Douglas, Boulder and Elbert counties may see a light dusting of snow on grassy surfaces by Monday morning. With 1 to 3 inches possible in places like Evergreen, Conifer and Bailey. (credit: CBS) The week ahead will be warmer and breezy. There may be a concern for the return for high fire danger Tuesday thru Thursday. With the next chance for rain on Friday afternoon.

DENVER, CO ・ 29 MINUTES AGO