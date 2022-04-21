NEWS BRIEF: Apartments for homeless LGBTQ youth open in Atlanta
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will speak at a ribbon-cutting event Friday for Covenant House, a new 30-unit...creativeloafing.com
I don’t understand why they can’t do this for ALL homeless people, the City claimed they didn’t have enough money to assist homeless with housing, but NOW THEY DO?? UNBELIEVABLE!!!
What about the homeless kids living in the woods that surrounds Atlanta with their kids, some mothers are struggling with mental issues, as well as drug addiction, who’s looking out for these kids???
