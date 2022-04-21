Bethel First Selectman Knickerbocker Appoints a Committee of 7 (including himself) to Hold Private Meetings, Not Reported to Public, to Decide How to Spend $6 Million

A program that would have given a one-time $375 payment to thousands of Nassau County residents struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic is now coming to an end. Many residents tell News 12 that they did not know about the Household Assistance Program (HAP). The grant was funded with federal pandemic money and was spearheaded by former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. It was passed by the Legislature last fall and as of Sunday, more than 70,000 residents applied for the checks.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO