Bethel First Selectman Knickerbocker Appoints a Committee of 7 (including himself) to Hold Private Meetings, Not Reported to Public, to Decide How to Spend $6 Million
Report by Paula Antolini, April 21, 2022, 10:27AM EDT. We have information that Bethel First Selectman Knickerbocker has appointed a committee of 7 individuals, including himself, to have private meetings to decide how to spend approximately $6 million (exact figure: $5,794,999) from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (H.R.1319) grant...betheladvocate.com
Comments / 0