At BNL, an energetic history of medical innovation

Bioelectronic devices that are tetherless and soft are promising developments in medicine, robotics and chemical computing. Here, we describe bioinspired synthetic neurons, composed entirely of soft, flexible biomaterials, capable of rapid electrochemical signal transmission over centimetre distances. Like natural cells, our synthetic neurons release neurotransmitters from their terminals, which initiate downstream reactions. The components of the neurons are nanolitre aqueous droplets and hydrogel fibres, connected through lipid bilayers. Transmission is powered at these interfaces by light-driven proton pumps and mediated by ion-conducting protein pores. By bundling multiple neurons into a synthetic nerve, we have shown that distinct signals can propagate simultaneously along parallel axons, thereby transmitting spatiotemporal information. Synthetic nerves might play roles in next-generation implants, soft machines and computing devices.
