San Diego, CA

Recyclable plastic not always recycled

By Jared Aarons
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A report from Greenpeace shows only a small fraction of the plastic we think we're recycling is actually getting recycled. The rest of it is diverted to landfills or incinerators.

"It was surprising, even to us," says John Hocevar, the Director of the Greenpeace Oceans Campaign. "There are billions of us going through trillions and trillions of throwaway plastic items a year. Almost none of that is recycled."

According to the report , only 8.4% of the total Post-Consumer Plastic Waste created in the US is recycled. That's out of nearly 35 million tons of materials.

The report also broke it down by the resin type, most commonly identified by the number inside the recycling logo of arrows on the plastic:

#1 PET (common water and soda bottles): 18.2%
#2 HDPE (plastic jugs and household bottles): 9.4%
#3 PVC (tubing, vinyl, siding): 0.0%
#4 LDPE/LLDPE (baskets, plastic film, bags): 4.2%
#5 PP (small containers, pill bottles, straws, silverware): 0.5%
#6 PS (styrofoam cups, solo cups, to-go containers): 0.4%
#7 PLA (all other forms of plastic): 0.0%

"At the end of the day, there's almost no value or market for that recycled product so it doesn't happen," says Hocevar.

"We call it wish-cycling," says Ian Monahan from I Love a Clean San Diego. They've been working for years to educate people around the county about what should and should not be put in the blue recycling bins.

"Recycling is localized," says Monahan. "Just because a product may have an arrow on it with a number may mean it's recyclable, but it may not be recyclable in your city, town, or county."

The county has a website, wastefreesd.org. It includes a full database of recyclable items. They also run a customer service hotline for people to ask questions. He says people in San Diego can feel confident in putting #1 and #2 plastics in their bin, as well as most other kinds of rigid plastic.

"If it's squishy, like a plastic bag, it's probably not recyclable," says Monahan.

But the long-term future of recycling is up in the air. In 2018, China stopped buying recyclable plastic from the US. They had been the largest importer of recyclable materials. Meanwhile, the cost of making new plastic is now cheaper than recycling old items. Because of that, Monahan says people need to focus more on "reduce" and "reuse," and less on "recycle."

"It comes down to a personal relationship with the products you choose to buy," says Monahan. "The solution is conservation and reduction."

"The real solution is that we have to stop producing so much throwaway plastic," adds Hocevar. "But that's a lot to put on the individual consumer."

Monahan suggests people who want to do better should pick one plastic item to eliminate for a month, like straws or plastic silverware. As they get used to that, they can eliminate another. Eventually, he says, you can reduce the need for plastic altogether.

To help, Greenpeace is putting pressure on companies to stop using plastic packaging. They're also fighting for tougher standards to make sure items labeled as recyclable can actually be recycled.

To that end, in 2021, the State of California passed a law banning the recycling symbol on plastic packaging "unless the rigid plastic bottle or rigid plastic container meets the requirements for statewide recyclability."

Several other city and county governments in California have stepped up with local bans on things like plastic bags, straws, silverware, and more.

"Yes, we can all reduce the amount of throwaway plastic that we bring into our homes," says Hocevar. "But I think the real solution is making sure that our elected officials understand that we want this to be fixed."

Related
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
CNET

Earth Day: 5 Things You Can Recycle and 5 Things You Can't

Earth Day was started in 1970 to make people aware of damages to the environment. Since then, large companies like Apple and Google have introduced plans to reduce or eliminate their carbon footprint, and some companies, like Lasso Loop, are developing home appliances that scan items and determine whether or not it can be recycled.
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
Simplemost

Is Bottled Water Really That Different From Tap?

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. About Newsy: Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can...
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
One Green Planet

8 Critical Ways Factory Farming Impacts The Environment

Thanks to undercover investigations, documentaries, and other educational efforts, the plight of animals in the factory farming industry is becoming increasingly clear. Less widely known, however, are the environmental impacts of these facilities. Whether it’s polluting the air and water, contributing huge volumes of greenhouse gases that exacerbate climate change,...
ATReporting

Seattle billionaire is giving away her billions

(U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/WikiCommons) There's no doubt you've heard of billionaire Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. However, his former wife, Mackenzie Scott, may be the lesser-known of the two but she is no less rich and is giving away much of her fortune to charitable causes.
Vox

There’s a climate solution hiding in our walls

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. The world is buzzing with climate change solutions these days: Maybe we can plant a trillion trees to save ecosystems and scrub greenhouse gases out of the air in one fell swoop! Or store energy in giant cement blocks that can act like batteries made of potential energy! Or use our electric vehicles as batteries for our homes and businesses! These sound like promising ideas, but some are only in the early stages. Many of them will take years to come to fruition, if they ever do at all, and there’s a fair amount of disagreement about how effective some of them would be. Which is why it’s time we start thinking more about a low-tech, time-tested, and far less sexy solution: insulation.
natureworldnews.com

Earth Day 2022: Celebrating the Planet Amidst Various Environmental Crisis

Earth Day is a worldwide celebration of our planet. It raises awareness about the environment and encourages conservation and long-term planning. Every year on April 22, around 1 billion people in over 190 countries take action to raise awareness of the climate problem and encourage behavioral change to safeguard the environment. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed in 2020.
One Green Planet

10 Ways to Adopt a Zero Waste Lifestyle This Earth Day!

Okay, it’s time to talk. We have a serious problem, a problem with waste. On whole, the American population only represents five percent of the world’s population, yet as a nation, we generate about 30 percent of the world’s garbage. Now I’m not placing blame on anyone individual, we are all in this together. On average, every person in the U.S. creates one million pounds of materials per person a year. To break this down a little, that is enough garbage to fill 63,000 garbage trucks every day. All that trash doesn’t just disappear, there are over 1,908 landfills in the U.S. and we’ve all heard the stories about trash island.
MindBodyGreen

How To Recycle (& Reuse) Plastic Bags So They Stay Out Of The Landfill

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Plastic was made to last forever, but the sad reality is most of it is used only once before being tossed in the trash. And plastic bags are one of the most prevalent sources of single-use plastic out there. In this guide, we'll explain what makes these bags so harmful to the environment and share ways to recycle them so they don't end up in the landfill—or worse, in the environment.
