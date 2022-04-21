ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

SLO Sheriff’s Search for Missing Woman

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJFtD_0fGSlg9Z00

She was reported missing on April 17 in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — On March 20, 2022, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from San Luis Obispo County.

Alichia Starnes (42) was reported missing by a family member who has not seen or spoken with her since December 2021. Another family member states they saw Starnes a few months ago when she visited the Midwest before returning to California.

A friend of Starnes reported her missing on April 17, 2022, in San Luis Obispo.

Starnes is White, 5’4″ tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Starnes is possibly transient and is known to frequent Morro Bay and Grover Beach.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.

