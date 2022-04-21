ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Motherlode, Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 14:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Motherlode; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 13:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast SNEAKER WAVES AND ENHANCED RIP CURRENTS TODAY .A long period northwest swell arrives today. This long period swell will result in increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents, especially during the afternoon and evening. Individuals are advised to remain off of exposed coastal rocks and jetties if visiting the coast. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Long period swell will lead to an increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast. * WHERE...Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 10 AM PDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents during the afternoon and evening today.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. there can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large unexpected waves along the coast. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast and Southwestern Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.. . * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snowpacked road conditions, particularly over the higher elevations including La Veta Pass tonight.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and some wintry mixed precipitation will continue and begin to taper off by early evening. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less can be expected through early evening. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and some wintry mixed precipitation will continue and begin to taper off by early evening. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less can be expected through early evening. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wise by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wise FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Wise County * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is expected, as well as water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Decatur, Bridgeport, Briar, Pecan Acres, Springtown, Alvord, New Fairview, Aurora, Boyd, Chico, Paradise, Cottondale, Boonsville, Rhome, Runaway Bay, Newark and Lake Bridgeport.
WISE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Grand Forks, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Grand Forks; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...East Central and Southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow may combine with the windy conditions across portions of the area allowing brief visibility reductions.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 14:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. * WHERE...The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bay; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BAY AND NORTHERN MIDLAND COUNTIES At 409 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edenville, or 9 miles northeast of Coleman, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Bentley around 425 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mount Forest and Hope. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mahnomen, Norman, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mahnomen; Norman; Pennington FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in Minnesota, Beltrami, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake. In southeast North Dakota, Traill. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 347 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported numerous road closures across the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Crookston, Ada, Fosston, Red Lake Falls, Bagley, Mahnomen, Fertile, Twin Valley, McIntosh, Halstad, Clearbrook, Erskine, Oklee, Fisher, Island Lake in Mahnomen County, Hendrum, Plummer, Gonvick, St. Hilaire and Climax.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coal, Johnston, Murray, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coal; Johnston; Murray; Pontotoc FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma, southeast Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Pontotoc. In southeast Oklahoma, Coal, Hughes and Johnston. In southern Oklahoma, Murray. * WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 402 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ada, Allen, Roff, Stonewall, Wapanucka, Tupelo, Calvin, Fitzhugh, Bromide, Gerty, Centrahoma, Atwood, Clarita, Fittstown, Olney, Pontotoc, Connerville and Jesse. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COAL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Becker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Becker FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, Becker, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Polk and Red Lake. * WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 348 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported numerous road closures due to ongoing flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fosston, Red Lake Falls, Bagley, Mahnomen, McIntosh, Clearbrook, Erskine, Oklee, Island Lake in Mahnomen County, Waubun, Plummer, Naytahwaush, Gonvick, Winger, Tulaby Lake, Shevlin, Many Point Lake, Mentor, Brooks and White Earth.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern San Miguel County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Harding County; Jemez Mountains; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northeast Highlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains AIR QUALITY ALERT The following message is transmitted at the request of the New Mexico Departments of Health and Environment. * WHAT...Smoke from several large wildfires burning over northern New Mexico will be transported to the southwest and west through Monday morning. Winds are forecast to shift to the east tonight, potentially spreading smoke farther west and south than recent days. Reduced visibilities may be encountered along I-25 corridor between Las Vegas and Glorieta, between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, and U.S. Highway 550 between Cuba and Bernalillo. * WHERE...Smoke will continue spreading across much of Sandoval, Los Alamos, Santa Fe, San Miguel, Mora, Colfax, Harding, Bernalillo, and Torrance counties. Some areas that will see smoke impacts include Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Espanola, Las Vegas, Ocate, Mora, Wagon Mound, Springer, Roy, and Bueyeros. * WHEN...Late this afternoon through late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Those with conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, interstitial lung disease, lung cancer, and heart disease will be especially vulnerable to impacts from poor air quality, as will adults over age 65, young children, and pregnant women if smoke concentrations become unhealthy. * HEALTH INFORMATION...Remember, your eyes are your best tools to determine if it is safe to be outside. Use the 5-3-1 Method available at https://nmtracking.org/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html. If visibility is: Under 5 miles, the air quality is unhealthy for young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness. Outdoor activity should be minimized. Around 3 miles, young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness should avoid all outdoor activities. Around 1 mile, the air quality is unhealthy for everyone. People should remain indoors and avoid all outdoor activities including running errands. Unless an evacuation has been issued, stay inside your home, indoor workplace, or in a safe shelter. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affecting New Mexico and with the wildfire season underway, New Mexicans will need to take extra precautions. Smoke from wildfires may cause people to have more severe reactions if they are infected COVID-19. The best way to protect against the potentially harmful effects of wildfire smoke and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home and create a clean indoor air space. NMDOH offers tips here: https://nmtracking.org/environment/air/IndoorQuality.html and https://cv.nmhealth.org New Mexicans will also need to take steps to keep their homes cool to avoid heat-related illnesses. NMDOH offers tips here: https://nmtracking.org/health/heatstress/Heat.html. For smoke forecast outlooks from the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program please visit: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

