Tornado Warning issued for Dallas, Laclede, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat ramp suffering overflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The bayou is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA ・ 28 DAYS AGO