Tornado Warning issued for Dallas, Laclede, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mahnomen; Norman; Pennington FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in Minnesota, Beltrami, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake. In southeast North Dakota, Traill. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 347 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported numerous road closures across the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Crookston, Ada, Fosston, Red Lake Falls, Bagley, Mahnomen, Fertile, Twin Valley, McIntosh, Halstad, Clearbrook, Erskine, Oklee, Fisher, Island Lake in Mahnomen County, Hendrum, Plummer, Gonvick, St. Hilaire and Climax.
