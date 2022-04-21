ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, MO

Tornado Warning issued for Dallas, Laclede, Webster, Wright by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 18:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bay; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BAY AND NORTHERN MIDLAND COUNTIES At 409 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edenville, or 9 miles northeast of Coleman, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Bentley around 425 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mount Forest and Hope. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAY COUNTY, MI
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat ramp suffering overflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The bayou is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. For the Cowleech Fork Sabine River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...From Monday morning to Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Caution should be exercised near the river as water begins to flow out of the banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 4.2 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning due to overnight rainfall and crest near 15.7 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bay, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bay; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BAY AND NORTHERN MIDLAND COUNTIES At 409 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edenville, or 9 miles northeast of Coleman, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Bentley around 425 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mount Forest and Hope. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mahnomen, Norman, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mahnomen; Norman; Pennington FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in Minnesota, Beltrami, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake. In southeast North Dakota, Traill. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 347 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported numerous road closures across the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Crookston, Ada, Fosston, Red Lake Falls, Bagley, Mahnomen, Fertile, Twin Valley, McIntosh, Halstad, Clearbrook, Erskine, Oklee, Fisher, Island Lake in Mahnomen County, Hendrum, Plummer, Gonvick, St. Hilaire and Climax.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Pushmataha FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah and Wagoner. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms expand in coverage later this afternoon and into the overnight hours to the southeast of Interstate 44, as a slow-moving cold front moves through the area. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized totals to 6 inches are expected. Both flash flooding and mainstem river flooding will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Love by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Love FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma, southeast Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Pontotoc. In southeast Oklahoma, Johnston and Marshall. In southern Oklahoma, Carter, Love and Murray. * WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ardmore, Sulphur, Madill, Tishomingo, Marietta, Lone Grove, Dickson, Mannsville, Springer, Ravia, Thackerville, Mill Creek, Milburn, Dougherty, Gene Autry, Leon, Hickory, Lake Murray, Russett and Overbrook. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From late Monday night to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kosciusko, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kosciusko; Noble A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Noble and northeastern Kosciusko Counties through 500 PM EDT At 445 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over North Webster, or near Syracuse, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ligonier and Albion around 500 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coal, Johnston, Murray, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coal; Johnston; Murray; Pontotoc FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma, southeast Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Pontotoc. In southeast Oklahoma, Coal, Hughes and Johnston. In southern Oklahoma, Murray. * WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 402 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ada, Allen, Roff, Stonewall, Wapanucka, Tupelo, Calvin, Fitzhugh, Bromide, Gerty, Centrahoma, Atwood, Clarita, Fittstown, Olney, Pontotoc, Connerville and Jesse. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COAL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Choctaw; Delaware; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Sequoyah; Wagoner FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah and Wagoner. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms expand in coverage later this afternoon and into the overnight hours to the southeast of Interstate 44, as a slow-moving cold front moves through the area. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized totals to 6 inches are expected. Both flash flooding and mainstem river flooding will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
KSNT News

National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in western Kansas Saturday

WESTERN KANSAS (KSNW) — Wind, hail, severe weather, and multiple possible tornadoes went through the western part of Kansas overnight, causing damage across the Sunflower State. The National Weather Service says they have confirmed two tornadoes from last night’s storms. Shortly after 1 a.m., an EF-1 tornado occurred just east of Selden, with winds around […]
KANSAS STATE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and some wintry mixed precipitation will continue and begin to taper off by early evening. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less can be expected through early evening. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 15:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range and East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially tonight across the mountain passes.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO

