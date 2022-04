Wow ... $400,000 for Gadsden Airport Authority attorneys’ fees, and counting, in relation to the Pilgrim’s Pride rendering plant fiasco. I say “fiasco” because the issue of the rendering plant should never have reached the litigation level. If the Gadsden City Council had listened to its constituency’s objections, it could’ve ended the controversy more than a year ago. The litigation phase would never have occurred, consequently saving Gadsden’s taxpayers the $400,000-plus.

GADSDEN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO