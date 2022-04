(SPEEDWAY, Ind.) – IndyCar is transitioning away from rubber tires, as part of a sustainability initiative. Bridgestone Firestone says the tire industry for decades has been dependent on dwindling supplies of Asian rubber plants, because there’s been no adequate alternative. Bridgestone Americas chief technology officer Nizar Trigui says there finally is one: a desert shrub which grows in the American Southwest, which Trigui says is chemically and functionally equivalent to rubber.

SPEEDWAY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO