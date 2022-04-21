ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ex-officer charged in assault on mother driving near protest

By CLAUDIA LAUER
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AyttA_0fGSjldc00
Philadelphia Protest-SUV Assault This undated photo provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows former Philadelphia Police Officer Darren Kardos. The Philadelphia District Attorney's office announced on Thursday, April 21, 2022 Kardos was arrested on aggravated assault charges in connection with the beating of a 28-year-old mother, who was pulled from her vehicle by police during civil unrest in October 2020 and then separated from her toddler. (Philadelphia Police Department via AP) (Uncredited)

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A fired Philadelphia police officer was arrested for aggravated assault and other charges in the beating of a mother who was pulled from her SUV by police after accidentally driving into civil unrest with her 2-year-old son in the car.

The interaction between Rickia Young and more than a dozen officers during the October 27, 2020 protests that followed the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr. — a Black man in mental health crisis — was recorded by at least one witness on their cellphone. The video shows a rush of officers rocking and shaking the SUV as they try to open the doors, eventually breaking the windows and pulling the passengers to the ground.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Darren Kardos, 42, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of a crime, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. Court records showed he turned himself in on April 15 and was released on his own recognizance.

Young's attorney, Kevin Mincey, said litigation is still pending against the National Fraternal Order of Police because of a photo the union tweeted the night of the unrest. It showed a Philadelphia officer holding Young's son with a caption claiming police had found the child wandering shoeless in the melee and calling the officers heroes.

The post was later deleted, but was shared widely on social media.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a news conference Thursday that Young was driving slowly, trying to navigate out of the area, when Kardos used his baton to break the windows.

“Kardos made claims about the victim’s actions that were not corroborated by the video evidence,” Krasner said.

Prosecutors would not say whether they expected other officers to be charged in the episode, but said the investigation remains active.

An attorney for Kardos was not listed in court records, and a spokesman for the Lodge 5 Fraternal Order of Police declined to comment Thursday.

Kardos was one of two officers fired last spring over their actions during the unrest.

In a call with reporters Thursday, Young said she was happy but in shock. She and her son are still living with traumatic memories of that night, she said.

Addressing the officer, Young said, “You could have talked to me, I’m very easy to talk to. What you did to me in front of my son was not acceptable.” She added, “I have to live the rest of my life knowing that the people who are supposed to serve and protect us really don’t serve and protect us.”

The city settled a civil lawsuit for $2 million in September with Young, who was released without charges.

Young, a home healthcare aide, said she saw the protests on television and went to West Philadelphia to pick up her then 16-year-old nephew that night. She put her then 2-year-old son in the car, not wanting to leave him home alone, and hoping he might fall asleep.

After getting her nephew she accidentally drove into the fray at about 1:45 a.m. as police clashed with demonstrators. Police told her to turn around. As she did, officers swarmed her car, broke windows and injured her and her nephew as they pulled them from the vehicle. Her nephew would later need surgery to repair broken bones in his hand.

Young spent the next few hours at police headquarters and at a hospital. She was bruised, bleeding from the head and had been sprayed with mace. Her mother went in search for her son, who she found in a police cruiser with a welt on his head and glass in his car seat, her attorneys previously said in an interview.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Surveillance video | Atlanta officer shot 6 times while trying to arrest Young Slime Life gang member

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Alleged Young Slime Life gang member Christian Eppinger shot Atlanta Police Officer David Rogers, an 11-year veteran of the force, six times on Feb. 7--sending him on "a long road of recovery" at the Grady Hospital trauma center, according to police. Now authorities have released surveillance footage from the incident that left Rogers fighting for his life.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Krasner
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Reckless Driving#Philadelphia Police#Attorneys#Mental Health#Ap
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAFF

Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - During an execution of a search warrant, Decatur Police Department officers and the VICE/Narcotics Unit arrested and charged three individuals for trafficking marijuana. Decatur PD had been receiving complaints for several months about drug activity and shootings occurring on Carridale Street SW. Through the course of...
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
138K+
Followers
101K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy