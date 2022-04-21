ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabrera stuck on 2,999 hits after IBB as Tigers beat Yankees

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts to being called out on strikes against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera was intentionally walked in the eighth inning with 2,999 career hits, setting off a loud chorus of boos at Comerica Park as the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 3-0 Thursday.

Cabrera was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts, forcing him and Detroit fans to wait at least another day for him to hit the 3,000 mark.

Detroit led 1-0 and had runners at second and third with two outs in the eighth when New York manager Aaron Boone gave Cabrera the free pass. Austin Meadows then blooped a two-run double to put Detroit ahead by three.

Michael Pineda (1-0) gave up three hits over five innings in his Detroit debut. Gregory Soto got the last four outs for his third save.

Jordan Montgomery (0-1) allowed one run on three hits in six innings.

GUARDIANS 6, WHITE SOX 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor had two hits and two RBIs, continuing his comeback from a devastating leg injury and helping the Cleveland complete a three-game sweep of Chicago.

Naylor hit an RBI single in the fifth and a run-scoring double in the seventh. He was activated Friday after suffering multiple fractures in his right leg during an outfield collision last June.

Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac (1-1) allowed two runs, one earned, and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his second save.

Franmil Reyes put Cleveland in front with his first homer of the season, a two-run shot off Dylan Cease (2-1) with two out in the third.

METS 6, GIANTS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in almost three years, leading New York past San Francisco.

Francisco Lindor, who had three hits, and Eduardo Escobar each connected for solo homers as the Mets took three of four from the Giants.

Carrasco (1-0) allowed four hits and walked none while striking out seven over 7 2/3 innings. He retired 18 in a row after Thairo Estrada’s RBI single in the second.

Anthony DeSclafini (0-1) allowed five runs in five innings.

MARLINS 5, CARDINALS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Pablo López pitched three-hit ball over seven dominant innings days after getting married and Miami beat St. Louis.

Jesús Sánchez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered for the Marlins, who snapped an eight-game losing skid against St. Louis. The Cardinals swept two series last season and won the first two games in Miami.

López and wife Kaylee were married during Miami’s day off Monday, and López (2-0) celebrated with one of his best starts. He struck out nine, including Cardinals star Albert Pujols three times.

Converted reliever Jordan Hicks (1-1) made his first career start for St. Louis, working three innings on 46 pitches. Hicks, who has appeared in 114 relief outings with the Cardinals, allowed one run, two hits, struck out two and walked two. He threw 14 pitches at least 100 mph.

RANGERS 8, MARINERS 6

SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Calhoun lined a two-out RBI double to score Adolis García in ninth, García made a terrific diving catch in the bottom of the inning and Texas rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat Seattle.

Texas snapped a five-game losing streak and avoided being swept by the Mariners by taking advantage of some sloppy defense by Seattle and getting Calhoun’s key hit.

García walked with two outs in the ninth against Seattle’s Drew Steckenrider (0-1). Calhoun followed by a lining a 2-2 pitch down the right-field line, and García scored from first without a throw.

Joe Barlow (1-0) earned the victory by striking out Tom Murphy with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning and pitched a perfect ninth.

BLUE JAYS 3, RED SOX 2

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Gausman took a shutout into the ninth inning, and Jordan Romano escaped with a save as Toronto beat Boston.

Gausman (1-1) struck out eight and walked none and was pulled after allowing Trevor Story’s single to lead off the ninth.

Romano came in with one on and nobody out in the ninth allowed a walk, a double and an RBI groundout before retiring Jackie Bradley Jr. to earn his seventh save.

Tanner Houck (1-1) gave up two runs in five innings.

TWINS 1, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Ryan pitched six innings of two-hit ball against Kansas City’s revamped lineup and Minnesota avoided a sweep.

Jhoan Duran and Joe Smith handed the slimmest of leads to Emilio Pagan, who secured the Twins’ first save this season.

Ryan (2-1) allowed only a two-out single to Michael Taylor in the third inning and a triple to Andrew Benintendi in the fourth.

Miguel Sano had a sacrifice fly off Zack Greinke (0-1) in the second.

ATHLETICS 6, ORIOLES 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer and RBI double, Cristian Pache also connected and Oakland beat Baltimore.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and designated hitter Trey Mancini were ejected in the fourth after Mancini was called out on an odd play. Mancini was tagged after running through first base and walking back to the bag.

Paul Blackburn (2-0) allowed one run on three hits, struck out four and didn’t walk a batter over five innings. Dany Jiménez, Oakland’s fifth reliever, finished for his second save.

Tyler Wells (0-2) was done after just 2 1/3 innings in his third career start.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona closer Mark Melancon retired Juan Soto with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, helping Cooper Hummel’s tiebreaking two-run home run hold up against Washington.

Hummel had two hits, Matt Davidson and Jake McCarthy also homered, and Arizona split the four-game series with consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Arizona starter Zach Davies (1-1) gave up two runs on two hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Nelson Cruz homered for Washington and Keibert Ruiz had two hits. Josh Rogers (1-2) allowed four runs and six hits — three of them home runs — in 4 1/3 innings.

PIRATES 4, CUBS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer, Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run double and Pittsburgh rallied past Chicago.

Pittsburgh starter Bryse Wilson allowed Rafael Ortega’s leadoff single in the first, then walked three straight batters. Jonathan Villar added a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead, and Seiya Suzuki had an RBI groundout in the second for a 3-0 edge.

Vogelbach homered in the third, and Tsutsugo’s double made it 4-3 Pirates in the fifth. That prompted Cubs manager David Ross to pull reliever Ethan Roberts (0-1) after 2/3 of an inning in which he gave up two earned runs, two hits, two walks and fanned two.

Wil Crowe (1-0) fanned five Cubs in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit. Chris Stratton completed his first save of the year.

