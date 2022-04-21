Mock crash sobering sight for local high school students

MONROE — In a real-life demonstration Thursday, two crumpled sedans were towed onto a parking lot outside of St. Mary Catholic Central High School to participate in a mock drunk driving dramatization put on by the Student Prevention Leadership Team in coordination with local response teams.

Student members of the leadership team held tarps over the wreck until the rest of the school’s 350 students were ushered into the parking lot, many initially joking and laughing.

The principal of St. Mary Catholic Central High School, Jason Linster, cautioned students to “learn from other people’s mistakes.” That began the dramatization by reading a narration and scripted 911 call over a loudspeaker as two young students stumbled upon the scene.

“Picture this,” Mr. Linster said, summoning the ethos of Ron Serling from the Twilight Zone. “The date is Saturday, May 7, 2022,” before hanging on the last part of the sentence, “Prom Night.”

In the demonstration, five students were then revealed, laid out on and around the cars, to appear as though they had been part of a crash started by a drunken driver, who dropped a Bud Light beer can after being pulled away from the wreck by police.

Heavy-handed cues like fumbling a beer can in front of the cops gave way when the scene introduced other first responders carrying students away on stretchers.

“At first, everyone was saying how this is not going to affect them at all,” said Daniel Isak, 18, a senior at the school.

He shared the impact that the dramatization had on him. “I actually feel like it kind of got close to me...It kind of scared me a bit,” Mr. Isak said, still processing the morning event involving the local police and fire departments, paramedics, and Merkle Funeral Services. Jim’s Towing provided the two cars.

Parents of the students involved in the play-action tragedy watched in imagined horror.

“A bit too realistic,” said a visibly shaken father, John Castiglione, 50. In the demonstration, he watched his daughter, Colleen, 17, a senior, carried away in a purple prom dress.

“With the whole school standing, and watching, just hope that some of the young kids will resonate with them,” Mr. Castiglione said.

Under gray skies the dramatization climaxed when the fire department used the Jaws of Life to pry open one of the cars to get to high school senior Alfonso Leal, 18, who “died” in the mock crash, his body taken away in a hearse.

“It's a sad situation,” Mr. Leal said. “But it's great to get that message out there to all the kids who may not really fully understand the consequences that could happen with drinking and driving.”