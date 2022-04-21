ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, OH

Mock crash sobering sight for local high school students

By By Stephen Zenner / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hkh3_0fGSjQ3F00

MONROE — In a real-life demonstration Thursday, two crumpled sedans were towed onto a parking lot outside of St. Mary Catholic Central High School to participate in a mock drunk driving dramatization put on by the Student Prevention Leadership Team in coordination with local response teams.

Student members of the leadership team held tarps over the wreck until the rest of the school’s 350 students were ushered into the parking lot, many initially joking and laughing.

The principal of St. Mary Catholic Central High School, Jason Linster, cautioned students to “learn from other people’s mistakes.” That began the dramatization by reading a narration and scripted 911 call over a loudspeaker as two young students stumbled upon the scene.

“Picture this,” Mr. Linster said, summoning the ethos of Ron Serling from the Twilight Zone. “The date is Saturday, May 7, 2022,” before hanging on the last part of the sentence, “Prom Night.”

In the demonstration, five students were then revealed, laid out on and around the cars, to appear as though they had been part of a crash started by a drunken driver, who dropped a Bud Light beer can after being pulled away from the wreck by police.

Heavy-handed cues like fumbling a beer can in front of the cops gave way when the scene introduced other first responders carrying students away on stretchers.

“At first, everyone was saying how this is not going to affect them at all,” said Daniel Isak, 18, a senior at the school.

He shared the impact that the dramatization had on him. “I actually feel like it kind of got close to me...It kind of scared me a bit,” Mr. Isak  said, still processing the morning event involving the local police and fire departments, paramedics, and Merkle Funeral Services. Jim’s Towing provided the two cars.

Parents of the students involved in the play-action tragedy watched in imagined horror.

“A bit too realistic,” said a visibly shaken father, John Castiglione, 50. In the demonstration, he watched his daughter, Colleen, 17, a senior, carried away in a purple prom dress.

“With the whole school standing, and watching, just hope that some of the young kids will resonate with them,” Mr. Castiglione said.

Under gray skies the dramatization climaxed when the fire department used the Jaws of Life to pry open one of the cars to get to high school senior Alfonso Leal, 18,  who “died” in the mock crash, his body taken away in a hearse.

“It's a sad situation,” Mr. Leal said. “But it's great to get that message out there to all the kids who may not really fully understand the consequences that could happen with drinking and driving.”

Comments / 3

Related
WMDT.com

Local high school student helps children and families across the first state with pop-up thrift shop

GEORGETOWN, Del. – One high school student’s dedication to community service is helping children and families across Delaware. Adelle Leebel is a student and lacrosse player at Sussex Academy High school, and now she’s adding community advocates to that list. “It just makes me feel good to know that you are helping people and especially in this unique way,” says A. Leebel.
DELAWARE STATE
psychologytoday.com

Reencountering My High School Bully

I had an experience that most could only dream of: I ran into my high school bully. I had just finished my first quarter of medical school, and I decided to treat my parents to a nice restaurant in my hometown. When our server came by to give us our menu, I immediately recognized who he was.
EDUCATION
Chattanooga Daily News

“The student kept calling him the N-word”, Family says that black high school student is the ‘original victim’ after he was caught on video kicking and punching his white classmate repeatedly, leaving him injured

The black high school student reportedly began to fight his white classmate after he faced racial bullying, his family said. The boy’s mother said that the racism her son faced was riding the crest of a wave of racism perpetuating throughout the school district. For months, the white student verbally attacked her with racial slurs, the mom said. The local school system continues to drop the ball against racism, racist acts against students and it gets shoved to the side like it doesn’t exist, the student’s mother said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Monroe, OH
Education
City
Monroe, OH
Shreveport Magazine

Mom says high school guidance counselor failed to intervene and allowed her transgender daughter to be bullied by classmates and physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member; lawsuit

Mother claims the high school officials and educators failed to properly intervene when her 15-year-old transgender daughter was bullied by classmates on social media and got physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member. The mother claims that her 15-year-old transgender child notified a teacher and a guidance counselor at the school of the bullying. However, the high school staff never told the victim’s mom. “My client has a god-given right to attend public school free of discrimination and bullying on account of gender identity, and the Department of Education needs to do better,” the mother’s lawyer said.
SOCIETY
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool
Lawrence Post

Mother claims a school bus driver sat on and struck her 6-year-old son with autism and she only found out about the incident after a student-recorded video surfaced on social media, lawsuit

The mother says that the school bus driver sat on and struck her 6-year-old son with autism. Now, she has filed a lawsuit against the former bus driver and a school district employee. The mom also said that she was in disbelief that someone could do these things to a child, especially a child with special needs that could not communicate or defend themselves. The mother said that no one called her and found out about the assault after a student-recorded video of it surfaced on social media.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WTVQ

Man accused of fighting with police during arrest in Lexington business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested in a business Tuesday afternoon but Lexington Police say he didn’t go to jail quietly. Investigators say an officer spotted 26-year old Mark Conley, Junior walk into a nail salon in the 2200 block of War Admiral Way just after 1:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Blade

Sylvania woman fatally shot outside Dayton; suspect arrested

SOUTH SOLON, Ohio — A 29-year-old Sylvania woman was fatally shot Sunday in this Madison County community, the county sheriff’s department said. Alexandra Goins was identified as the victim in the shooting, which occurred about 8:45 a.m., according to a Facebook posting Wednesday by the sheriff’s office.
SYLVANIA, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy