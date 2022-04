62-year-old Adolfo Humberto Guerra killed, another injured after a motorcycle crash in Brownsville (Brownsville, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 62-year-old Adolfo Humberto Guerra as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on Saturday in Brownsville. Officers actively responded to the area of 5500 block of Paredes Line Road at 8:50 p.m. after getting reports of a motorcycle crash. On arrival, responders found a motorcycle on its side, a Ford F-150 and two persons on the ground [...]

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO