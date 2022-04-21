ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wayne Rooney urges Man United fans 'to be a little bit patient' with Erik ten Hag when he takes charge this summer... as former Red Devils striker warns the 'massive job' at Old Trafford means it won't 'change overnight'

Manchester United fans must be 'patient' with new boss Erik ten Hag as he oversees a rebuild of the squad, cautions Wayne Rooney.

United confirmed Ajax boss Ten Hag will take the reins at Old Trafford at the end of the season on a four-year deal that will earn him close to £30million.

Ten Hag will arrive with a glittering reputation following his impressive rebuild in Amsterdam with Ajax but Rooney is well aware how far United are away at this moment from competing for major honours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BpDzz_0fGSjIEf00
Wayne Rooney (left) wants to see Manchester United fans show Erik ten Hag (right) patience
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BIv2f_0fGSjIEf00

Speaking at the Premier League's Hall of Fame evening hosted at The Shard in Central London on Thursday night, Rooney, who is one of the Hall of Fame's first 16 inductees, said: 'It's a massive job and it's good to see they have now put a manager in that looks like he'll get a bit of time.

'I'm sure they are going to let him rebuild the squad because that needs to happen.

'Fans have to be a little bit patient with him because it won't change overnight or as quick as you'd like.

'They need to be a little bit patient as long as they see progression, players working and playing for the shirt with hopefully a look at trying to challenge for the title in the next three years. That is where United fans have to be realistic and I am sure that's what the club are hoping for.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7TFi_0fGSjIEf00
Ten Hag will take over at Old Trafford in the summer after agreeing to a four-year contract 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3dle_0fGSjIEf00
Manchester United are well off the title chasers and are in desperate need of a culture reboot  

Ten Hag will succeed Ralf Rangnick, who has been in charge as interim manager since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, and Rooney believes news of Ten Hag is 'positive' for the club and its supporters.

'When Ralf Rangnick came in it was always going to be tough for him so to get someone in now they have to be given time to try and implement their style and way of playing and mentality. I think it's positive news today for United fans.'

Rooney knows the difficulties of management having narrowly failed to keep Derby County in the Championship, with relegation confirmed at the weekend.

But he is full of belief that Ten Hag can be the man to mastermind a much needed reset at the club.

Fans and pundits have been left aghast at United's demise and the misery of supporters was compounded on Tuesday in a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sto6v_0fGSjIEf00
Interim manager Ralf Rangnick (middle) will move upstairs into a consultancy role for United

PREMIER LEAGUE HALL OF FAME

2022 inductees:

Paul Scholes

Didier Drogba

Peter Schmeichel

Sergio Aguero

Vincent Kompany

Ian Wright

Wayne Rooney

Patrick Vieira

2021 inductees:

Eric Cantona

Alan Shearer

Thierry Henry

Roy Keane

Dennis Bergkamp

Frank Lampard

Steven Gerrard

David Beckham

A number of players are on expiring contracts this summer and Ten Hag is expected to freshen up a squad that is an amalgamation of ideas and styles following multiple managerial reigns post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

While Rooney has got his own managerial planning to do with Derby dropping to League One, he allowed himself a night off as he attended an event to mark the Premier League's Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, the Premier League announced their Hall of Fame had nearly doubled with several new additions, including Paul Scholes and Didier Drogba.

Patrick Vieira and Rooney, who were both in attendance on Thursday night, were revealed as the ninth and 10th inductees in March, and they were joined by a further six.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes and ex-Chelsea striker Drogba are the headline new faces.

Also inducted are Scholes' former team-mate, the Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany, plus iconic former Arsenal striker Ian Wright.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DlgUy_0fGSjIEf00
Rooney (second from right) being honoured as part of the Premier League's Hall of Fame. Pictured (L-R): Vincent Kompany, Patrick Vieira, Ian Wright, Rooney and Richard Masters)

Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Dennis Bergkamp, Steven Gerrard and David Beckham were the first eight former players to be inducted.

All players in question receive a medallion engraved with their name and the year of their induction, with a £10,000 donation made by the Premier League to a charity of their choice.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: 'The latest additions to our Hall of Fame were all world-class players who entertained fans around the world and helped to define different eras of the Premier League.

'I congratulate them on receiving the honour and thank those who voted for their favourite players.

'We now have 16 incredible inductees in the Premier League Hall of Fame and I look forward to seeing who will follow them in years to come.'

